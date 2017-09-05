Out & About Calendar for September 8, 2017.

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Meet Native Americans from different nations, listen to the stories and see the colorful Native American regalia, enjoy the traditional music and hear the beating of the drums. The featured performers are Aztec dancers Javier Alfaro and family. $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 5 to 17, free for children ages 4 and younger. 770-775- 3313. Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9-10.
26th annual Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
Over 300 native people, artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, and historic lifestyle demonstrators will share their culture with the visiting public. Native foods such as Indian tacos, fry bread, and roasted corn will be available along with drinks and hot dogs. $6 for adults, $3 for military and children ages 6 to 12, free for children ages 5 and younger. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.
8th annual Perry Music Festival
Conquest Band, Oscar Sheppard, Stone City Band and more. Free. Kids’ Village at Jaycee’s parking lote from noon-6 p.m. Food vendors all day. The full lineup and band schedule can be found on www.perrymusicfestival.com. Bring your lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed. 478-244-8612. Rotary Centennial Park, 104 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Perry. Noon-midnight. Sept. 16.
Central Georgia Greek Festival
Greek heritage and culture celebrated with live music, dancing, food and tours of the restored Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Free. 478-621-0744. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 First St., Macon. 11 a.m. Oct. 13-15.
GABBAfest 2017
Friday night at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Lefty Collins and the No Mercy Band. 7 p.m.; Saturday night at the Douglass: An Evening with The Freight Train with special guests Vaylor Trucks and Melody Trucks. 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at the Big House Museum, 2321 Vineville Ave.: the GABBA Members Jam hosted by Royal Johnson. 1-4 p.m. 478-765-2822. www.gabba.org. Sept. 22-24.
Open Streets Macon
A 1.5 mile stretch of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A. L. Miller Village. Organized by Bike Walk Macon, the event is a car-free celebration of public space — bringing people of all ages and communities together to walk, skate, bike, play and re-imagine how residents use the streets. Free. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 1
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. Oct. 5-15.
LIVE MUSIC
Elvis ‘56
Cody Ray Slaughter portrays the King as he takes audiences on a live musical journey to the year that Elvis Presley redefined music for generations to come. $39. 478-277-5074. www.theatredublinga.com. Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave, Dublin. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
“American Shadows”
Experience the stories, music and legacy in tribute performances from family members of music greats. Heather Hayes, Tre Twitty, Otis Redding III, Keisha Jackson and Jamp Band.. www.gcsu.edu/music. 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
“String Quartet Giants”
With William Pu and David Johnson on violin, William McClain on viola and Martin Gueorguiev on cello. Free, but a $10 donation is encouraged to held fund music scholarships at Georgia College. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
A.J. Croce
Singer-songwriter has songs from new album. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Wellston Winds
Part of Warner Robins Community Concert Association series. Free. 478-257-6391. www.wrconcert.org. Houston County High school Auditorium, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
The Music of Simon and Garfunkel
Performed by the duo of AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli. $10. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College St., McRae-Helena. 229-868-7114. www.tcftta.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
Betty Cantrell CD Release Concert
With Jonathan Wyndham and Charles Davis. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
Collaborative Arts Ensemble
Quartet from the Juilliard School. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. Sept. 24.
Brian McKnight
R&B singer and instrumentalist. Free with admission to Georgia National Fair. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Alex Williams
Rising young country music outlaw star. Along with Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis. $36.50-$52. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
COMEDY SHOWS
Kevin Hart
One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians performs live. Tickets at 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 9, 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
THEATER
“Rumors”
Neil Simon comedy. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, and $15 for children and students through age 22. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 8,9,15 and 16; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17.
“Of Mice and Men”
John Steinbeck’s tragic tale of friendship brought to the stage. $18 for adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, students, children and military $12 a person for groups of 10 or more. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
A play within play set 500 years in the future. As the play unfolds the theater is plunged into total darkness. Chilling things start to happen, including murder. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military. 478-994- 0443. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 29-30, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Big Love”
An Obie Award-winning play about 50 brides. For mature audiences only $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $5 for Georgia College students and $9 for groups of 10 or more. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. 478-445-4226. www.gcsutickets.com. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Met: “Die Zauberflöte”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 14.
DANCES
20th anniversary Ballroom Dance
Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. Live Music by Good Vibrations Band. $20 per person, $10 students with ID. Semiformal dress. Light hors d’oeuvres, water and soft drinks provided. 478-743-7970. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Social Hall, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Straight From The Heart. 7 p.m. Bluetick Deville Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “The Midwife”
A midwife working at a struggling clinic in Paris undergoes a midlife crisis. It’s made worse – but more entertaining – by the unexpected reappearance of her father’s old mistress. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
“The Great Georgian Total Eclipse of 1834”
Philip R. Groce will speak about the historic event at the Monroe County Historical Society’s monthly meeting. 96 E. Adams St., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.
FUNDRAISERS
Third annual Michael Norris ATV Memorial Ride
A parade of ATV’s, motorcycles and law enforcement vehicles in honor of Deputy Michael Norris starting at on Michael Andrew Norris Memorial Highway on U.S. 341. Food, entertainment by Ethan Payne and a corn hole competition will all take place at The Barn, 423 Norwood St., Culloden. 478-297-6428. All proceeds will go to benefit C.O.P.S, Deputy Michael Norris Memorial Scholarship and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16.
19th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament
All proceeds benefit Houston County Meals on Wheels. Four-person scramble. $50. 478-328-7533. www.thewaterfordgolfclub.com. 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. Sept. 30.
GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
“Garden Hues” opening reception
Featuring prints by artist and University of Georgia professor and department chair Melissa Harshman. Free. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8. Exhibit runs through Sept. 29.
Annual judged photography exhibit
“Rustic” is the theme of this year’s Middle Georgia Art Association judged exhibition of works by Middle Georgia photographers. Free. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Exhibit runs through Sept. 8.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Sept 14.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Cry Out America
Macon-Bibb County’s prayer gathering is part of a nationwide event. Open to everyone across denominational, age, race and cultural boundaries. Free. www.CryOutAmerica.us. International House of Prayer. 4013 Northside Drive, Macon. noon-1 p.m. Sept. 11.
“The Comedy Revival”
A night of laughter, fun and Christian fellowship with comedians Chinnitta Morris, Broderick Rice, Small Fire and singer Leslie Pace. Proceeds from this event will go towards restoring the Pleasant Hill community. $20. 478-745-4646. Macedonia Church, 600 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Fall Bazaar
Huge area of gently used items, vintage market, international and national market, holiday items and crafts, home canning and gift shop. Free. Vineville Baptist Church. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
Fall Festival
Carnival games, face painting, hay ride, pony rides, cake walk, food and more. Free to attend. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
HALLOWEEN
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7-11 p.m. other nights. Oct. 5, 6,13,14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
ET CETERA
Perry Plein Air Invitational Paint Out & Art Sale
Paint “en plein air” (which means outdoors) and on location. During the three-day event, artists are invited to capture scenes and landscapes from Perry downtown to rural Georgia. There will also be a Quick Paint event on 9-11 a.m. Sept. 9 and an Art Sale at JMA Architecture,1002 Main Street in Perry on Jan. 9., Early registration for 3 days is $30 artists, $20 students 18 and younger. Quick Paint early registration is $10 artists and $5 for students 18 and under. www.facebook.com/PerryPleinAir or register online at www.tinyurl.com/perrypleinair. Sept. 8-9.
Kid Fitness Challenge
Youngsters ages 3-18 can learn and compete in healthy physical activities. Hosted by Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department. Free. 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon. 478-621-6281. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Front Porch Sale
In addition to books by a variety of authors, others items for sale range from pottery to porcelain, posters to pint glasses, art, wooden knick-knacks and more. Many items will be available at a drastic discount. Hosted by The Side Porch Gift Shop at the Sidney Lanier Cottage. 478-743-3851. 935 High St., Macon. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 9 a.m-1 p.m. Sept. 9.
The Stompdown
The nation’s elite step performers from high school, independent, and Greek teams from all over the country compete and entertain. HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. wildcatticketoffice.com. $12.50. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Judged exhibit “Abstract”
Open to all Middle Georgia artists 18 and older. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org or by calling 478-744-9557. Exhibit runs Sept. 15-Oct. 13. Enter by 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia
Currently enrolled dance students who will be 8 years old by Sept. 1 are welcome to participate in the auditions. Registration will begin 30 minutes before audition times. There is a $10 audition fee, and the audition form may be filled out in advance or on the day of audition. Auditions for all pointe pieces including snow, Clara, Prince, and Harlequin will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 16 at Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. Auditions for non-pointe pieces and adults will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Stratford Academy’s Henry Tift Auditorium, 6010 Peake Road, Macon. For more information on specific times and requirements please visit www.midganutcracker.com/auditions.php.
Middle Georgia State student organization seeks artwork for exhibit
Local artists are invited to submit their work for an exhibit to be hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, a student organization, at Ampersand Guild in downtown Macon on October 16. The theme for the show is “inclusiveness.” All forms of art are welcome, including statues, 3D art, photography and oil paintings. For more information, contact Demarcus Beckham at beckhamdemarcus@gmail.com or Ampersandguild@gmail.com. Deadline to submit work is Oct. 13.
