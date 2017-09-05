10 Days Calendar

Friday
Sept. 8
Front Porch Sale
In addition to books by a variety of authors, others items for sale range from pottery to porcelain, posters to pint glasses, art, wooden knick-knacks and more. Many items will be available at a drastic discount. Hosted by The Side Porch Gift Shop at the Sidney Lanier Cottage. 478-743-3851. 935 High St., Macon. 2:30-4:30 p.m.
“Garden Hues” opening reception
Featuring prints by artist and University of Georgia professor and department chair Melissa Harshman. Free. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 5-8 p.m.
Elvis ‘56
Cody Ray Slaughter portrays the King as he takes audiences on a live musical journey to the year that Elvis Presley redefined music for generations to come. $39. 478-277-5074. www.theatredublinga.com. Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave, Dublin. 7:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
Neil Simon comedy. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, and $15 for children and students through age 22. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Sept. 9
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Meet Native Americans from different nations, listen to the stories and see the colorful Native American regalia, enjoy the traditional music and hear the beating of the drums. The featured performers are Aztec dancers Javier Alfaro and family. $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 5 to 17, free for children ages 4 and younger. 770-775- 3313. Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Front Porch Sale
935 High St., Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 9 a.m-1 p.m.
Kid Fitness Challenge
Youngsters ages 3-18 can learn and compete in healthy physical activities. Hosted by Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department. Free. 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon. 478-621-6281. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
“American Shadows”
Experience the stories, music and legacy in tribute performances from family members of music greats. Heather Hayes, Tre Twitty, Otis Redding III, Keisha Jackson and Jamp Band.. www.gcsu.edu/music. 4 p.m.
Kevin Hart
One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians performs live. Tickets at 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“Rumors”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Sept. 10
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “The Midwife”
A midwife working at a struggling clinic in Paris undergoes a midlife crisis. It’s made worse – but more entertaining – by the unexpected reappearance of her father’s old mistress. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 2:30 p.m.
Kevin Hart
Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. (See Saturday, Sept. 9.) 7 p.m.
Monday
Sept. 11
Cry Out America
Macon-Bibb County’s prayer gathering is part of a nationwide event. Open to everyone across denominational, age, race and cultural boundaries. Free. www.CryOutAmerica.us. International House of Prayer. 4013 Northside Drive, Macon. noon-1 p.m.
“The Great Georgian Total Eclipse of 1834”
Philip R. Groce will speak about the historic event at the Monroe County Historical Society’s monthly meeting. 96 E. Adams St., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Sept. 12
“String Quartet Giants”
With William Pu and David Johnson on violin, William McClain on viola and Martin Gueorguiev on cello. Free, but a $10 donation is encouraged to held fund music scholarships at Georgia College. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sept. 13
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m.
Thursday
Sept. 14
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.
Friday
Sept. 15
The Stompdown
The nation’s elite step performers from high school, independent, and Greek teams from all over the country compete and entertain. HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. wildcatticketoffice.com. $12.50. 7:30 p.m.
“Of Mice and Men”
John Steinbeck’s tragic tale of friendship brought to the stage. $18 for adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, students, children and military $12 a person for groups of 10 or more. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
20th anniversary Ballroom Dance
Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. Live Music by Good Vibrations Band. $20 per person, $10 students with ID. Semiformal dress. Light hors d'oeuvres, water and soft drinks provided. 478-743-7970. St. Joseph's Catholic Church Social Hall, 830 Poplar St., Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
A.J. Croce
Singer-songwriter has songs from new album. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Sept. 16
Third annual Michael Norris ATV Memorial Ride
A parade of ATV’s, motorcycles and law enforcement vehicles in honor of Deputy Michael Norris starting at on Michael Andrew Norris Memorial Highway on U.S. 341. Food, entertainment by Ethan Payne and a corn hole competition will all take place at The Barn, 423 Norwood St., Culloden. 478-297-6428. All proceeds will go to benefit C.O.P.S, Deputy Michael Norris Memorial Scholarship and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Of Mice and Men”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Sept. 15.) 7:30 p.m.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Sunday
Sept. 17
“Of Mice and Men”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Sept. 15.) 2:30 p.m
Wellston Winds
Part of Warner Robins Community Concert Association series. Free. 478-257-6391. www.wrconcert.org. Houston County High school Auditorium, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
“The Comedy Revival”
A night of laughter, fun and Christian fellowship with comedians Chinnitta Morris, Broderick Rice, Small Fire and singer Leslie Pace. Proceeds from this event will go towards restoring the Pleasant Hill community. $20. 478-745-4646. Macedonia Church, 600 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon. 6 p.m.
