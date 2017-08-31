Out & About Calendar for September 1, 2017.

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Meet Native Americans from different nations, listen to the stories and see the colorful Native American regalia, enjoy the traditional music and hear the beating of the drums. The featured performers are Aztec DANCERS Javier Alfaro and family. $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 5 to 17, free for children ages 4 and younger. 770-775- 3313. Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9-10.
26th annual Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
Over 300 native people, artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, and historic lifestyle demonstrators will share their culture with the visiting public. Native foods such as Indian tacos, fry bread, and roasted corn will be available along with drinks and hot dogs. $6 for adults, $3 for military and children ages 6 to 12, free for children ages 5 and younger. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.
8th annual Perry Music Festival
Conquest Band, Oscar Sheppard, Stone City Band and more. Free. Kids’ Village at Jaycee’s parking lote from noon-6 p.m. Food vendors all day. The full lineup and band schedule can be found on www.perrymusicfestival.com. Bring your lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed. 478-244-8612. Rotary Centennial Park, 104 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Perry. Noon-midnight. Sept. 16.
GABBAfest 2017
Friday night at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Lefty Collins and the No Mercy Band. 7 p.m.; Saturday night at the Douglass: An Evening with The Freight Train with special guests Vaylor Trucks and Melody Trucks. 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at the Big House Museum, 2321 Vineville Ave.: the GABBA Members Jam hosted by Royal Johnson. 1-4 p.m. 478-765-2822. www.gabba.org. Sept. 22-24.
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. Oct. 5-15.
LIVE MUSIC
Cody Johnson
Rising young country music star. $14-25. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Sept. 1
John Frazier and the Frazier Band
One of Nashville’s top instrumentalists and a protege of Steven Martin. $5. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 10 p.m. Sept. 2.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
The Barrell House Band and Ft. Nathan. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m. Sept. 3
Face to Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John
Performers Hugh Michael Tyner and Bill Connors re-create the beloved singing and piano playing of the two superstars. $20. 478-994-2031. www.monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3
String Quartet Giants
With William Pu and David Johnson on violin, William McClain on viola and Martin Gueorguiev on cello. Free, but a $10 donation is encouraged to held fund music scholarships at Georgia College. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College. 478-445-8289. www.gcsu.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
A.J. Croce
Singer-songwriter has songs from new album. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Wellston Winds
Part of Warner Robins Community Concert Association series. Free. 478-257-6391. www.wrconcert.org. Houston County High school Auditorium, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
The Music of Simon and Garfunkel
Performed by the duo of AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli. $10. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College St., McRae-Helena. 229-868-7114. www.tcftta.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
Betty Cantrell CD Release Concert
With Jonathan Wyndham and Charles Davis. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
Brian McKnight
R&B singer and instrumentalist. Free with admission to Georgia National Fair. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Alex Williams
Rising young country music outlaw star. Along with Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis. $36.50-$52. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
COMEDY SHOWS
Kevin Hart
One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians performs live. Tickets at 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 9, 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
THEATER
“And Then There Were None”
Ten guilty strangers trapped on an island are one by one accused of murder and one by one start to die. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Sept.1-2; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
“Rumors”
Neil Simon comedy. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, and $15 for children and students through age 22. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 8,9,15 and 16; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17.
“Reserve Two for Murder”
A play within play set 500 years in the future. As the play unfolds the theater is plunged into total darkness. Chilling things start to happen, including murder. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and military. 478-994- 0443. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-23 and Sept. 29-30, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
“Big Love”
An Obie Award-winning play about 50 brides. For mature audiences only $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $5 for Georgia College students and $9 for groups of 10 or more. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College. 478-445-4226. www.gcsutickets.com. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Met: “Norma”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 7.
Met: “Die Zauberflöte”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 14.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Sweet Sounds, Zack Whitley and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Fillmore House Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “The Midwife”
A midwife working at a struggling clinic in Paris undergoes a midlife crisis. It’s made worse – but more entertaining – by the unexpected reappearance of her father’s old mistress. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
FUNDRAISERS
Benefit for Michael “Big Mike” Ventimiglia
Acts including Tres Hombres, Robert Lee Coleman & the Night Owls, The Hippies, Royal Johnson and Swain & the Highway Souls performing to raise money to offset medical costs for skin-cancer treatment. Ventimiglia is knows for being the leader of Big Mike and the Booty Papas, who have been playing in and around Macon for decades. AP’s Hidden Hideway, 4274 Broadway, Macon. 478-287-5898. Donations accepted. 1-8:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
“Garden Hues” opening reception
Featuring prints by artist and University of Georgia professor and department chair Melissa Harshman. Free. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8. Exhibit runs through Sept. 29.
Annual judged photography exhibit
“Rustic” is the theme of this year’s Middle Georgia Art Association judged exhibition of works by Middle Georgia photographers. Free. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Exhibit runs through Sept. 8.
MARKETS
Vintage Market Days presents “Grace Upon Grace”
Vintage and vintage-inspired items. Live music. Food trucks. $10 Friday (early buying event), $5 Saturday-Sunday. Free for children 12 and younger. www.vintagemarketdays.com. McGill Marketplace Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 2.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 2.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Sept 7.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 1.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 2.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 2.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Cry Out America
Macon-Bibb County’s prayer gathering is part of a nationwide event. Open to everyone across denominational, age, race and cultural boundaries. Free. www.CryOutAmerica.us. International House of Prayer. 4013 Northside Drive, Macon. noon-1 p.m. Sept. 11.
Fall Bazaar
Huge area of gently used items, vintage market, international and national market, holiday items and crafts, home canning and gift shop. Free. Vineville Baptist Church. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
Fall Festival
Carnival games, face painting, hay ride, pony rides, cake walk, food and more. Free to attend. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
HALLOWEEN
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7-11 p.m. other nights. Oct. 5, 6,13,14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
ET CETERA
Twilight Night Paddle
Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Labor Day Folklife Festival
Experience the daily chores required to run a farm, reward your labors with music and games, and visit with a few local vendors. $4-$6.50. www.gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
Labor Day Road Race
Presented by the Macon Tracks Running Club. The 5K begins at the intersection of Vineville and Pio Nono avenues at 8 a.m. The 10K begins at 4553 Forsyth Road. The 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. in Central City Park near finish line for 5K and 10K races. For entry information, visit www.macontracks.org. Sept. 4.
Perry Plein Air Invitational Paint Out & Art Sale
Paint “en plein air” (which means outdoors) and on location. During the three-day event, artists are invited to capture scenes and landscapes from Perry downtown to rural Georgia. There will also be a Quick Paint event on 9-11 a.m. Sept. 9 and an Art Sale at JMA Architecture,1002 Main Street in Perry on Jan. 9., Early registration for 3 days is $30 artists, $20 students 18 and younger. Quick Paint early registration is $10 artists and $5 for students 18 and under. www.facebook.com/PerryPleinAir or register online at www.tinyurl.com/perrypleinair. Sept. 7-9.
Kid Fitness Challenge
Youngsters ages 3-18 can learn and compete in healthy physical activities. Hosted by Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department. Free. 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon. 478-621-6281. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 9.
The Greek Stompdown
HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. wildcatticketoffice.com. $12.50. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Judged exhibit “Abstract”
Open to all Middle Georgia artists 18 and older. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.org or by calling 478-744-9557. Exhibit runs Sept. 15-Oct. 13. Enter by 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia
Currently enrolled dance students who will be 8 years old by Sept. 1 are welcome to participate in the auditions. Registration will begin 30 minutes before audition times. There is a $10 audition fee, and the audition form may be filled out in advance or on the day of audition. Auditions for all pointe pieces including snow, Clara, Prince, and Harlequin will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 16 at Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. Auditions for non-pointe pieces and adults will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Stratford Academy’s Henry Tift Auditorium, 6010 Peake Road, Macon. For more information on specific times and requirements please visit www.midganutcracker.com/auditions.php.
Middle Georgia State student organization seeks artwork for exhibit
Local artists are invited to submit their work for an exhibit to be hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, a student organization, at Ampersand Guild in downtown Macon on October 16. The theme for the show is “inclusiveness.” All forms of art are welcome, including statues, 3D art, photography and oil paintings. For more information, contact Demarcus Beckham at beckhamdemarcus@gmail.com or Ampersandguild@gmail.com. Deadline to submit work is Oct. 13.
