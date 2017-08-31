5 things to do during Labor Day weekend

Is summer over? Depends on what kind of person you are.
If you’re one of those highly technical “seasons last from solstice to equinox to solstice to equinox” types, then summer has a few weeks left to go. If you follow the meteorological seasons, then summer ended Thursday. But if you’re the laid-back type who marks the seasons by holidays, then summer ends Monday with Labor Day.
So you have one more weekend of summer left! Make it count. Here are five things to consider doing:
1. Run, or better yet, watch others do it
The Labor Day Road Race is a Macon tradition that goes back so far that we’d need to Google it for the exact number of years (OK. It began in 1977). You can be part of the tradition by going out on the streets of downtown and watching people run. People who aren’t even being chased. It’s quite a spectacle. And if you sign up, you can run from nothing too.
2. They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway
And the streetlights along Forsyth Road are nothing to sneeze at either. Macon Little Theatre is just off Forsyth Road, and it’s now performing a production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” Give it a try. If you like it, next weekend you might want to check out the city’s other troupe, Theatre Macon. It will be staging the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors.” If you go to one or the other, or both, do me a solid. Tell them it’s spelled “theater.”
3. What it was, was football
And we’re talking college football, natch. The South’s favorite sport. Not that professional kind of football where … hey, look at that! The Patriots just scored again on the Falcons. And the Super Bowl’s been over for months! Anyway, I hear there’s a couple of Bulldog fans living here in the midstate. Maybe even three or four. If you’re one, then I’m sure you’re ready to get the season started as the boys in red and black take on Appalachian State on Saturday night. And for you Yellow Jackets boosters, Tennessee awaits Labor Day evening. Fun fact about Tennessee: You can’t play that word on a Scrabble board. I mean, you can. But not and still retain any self-esteem.
4. Go see Elton John and Billy Joel performing together
Well, sure, not Elton John Elton John or Billy Joel Billy Joel. But tribute artists Hugh Michael Tyner and Bill Connors will be in character as the Piano Men while performing some classic tunes. You can catch the pair Sunday night at the Monroe Fine Arts Center singing about island girls and discussing in a melodic way who exactly was responsible for starting that fire. Fun fact about Elton’s “Your Song”: It really isn’t. I mean, when was the last time you saw some royalties?
5. Get a job laying brick and give birth Monday
If you can go into labor while doing manual labor on Labor Day, well … you’re Batman. Doesn’t matter what anyone else says, you are Batman. Now and forever.
