Mulberry Market going strong as healthy food alternative

With so many toxic additives, pesticides and preservatives being used on our foods, many markets have been popping up. Although you can find farmers with fresh produce and meats, produce seems to take a precedent over the meat.
I have been introduced to a wide array of vegan goods and dishes, from red okra to meatless sandwiches, at the Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The market is vibrant, from tents to food trucks.
If you’re trying to learn how to practice a healthy diet and lifestyle, the support network gravitates toward the Mulberry Market. There’s even an incentive for some shoppers under the Wholesome Wave Georgia double dollars program, which doubles up to $50 on purchases made with SNAP/EBT benefits. Choosing to eat healthy foods can be costlier than eating dangerously.
As a matter of fact, there will be a “vegetarian meet-up” at the Mulberry Market from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 6. I’m not sure what happens at such a gathering. However, it seems like a great place to share vegetarian issues and swap recipes. The event is coordinated by Andrea Jenkins and sponsored by the Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival.
Each Wednesday from 3:30-6 p.m., food is the main product at the market, but the atmosphere is so inviting. The merchants range from young families to elderly folks. Some of the other vendors offer crafts and DIY products such as soaps and butter lotions. There’s even a spot to get your knives sharpened. Every now and then, there’s live entertainment, but the goods make you look forward to shopping and meeting new people every week.
Some of the vendors come regularly, while others appear every once in a while. The Mulberry Market transforms Tattnall Square Park into a village place on Wednesdays. As you enter from the Oglethorpe Street side, the line of vendors starts from the parking lot and sometimes stretches far into the park.
It doesn’t matter if you make it a date or family outing, Wednesdays are definitely for the Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park from 3:30-6 p.m. It’s that same farmers market that Community Health Works started in the Mulberry Street Park next to the Macon-Bibb County Courthouse.
