10 Days Calendar

Friday
Aug. 25
Macon Clay Student Show
Featuring work created in classes and workshops led by Macon sculptor Amy McCullough at the Macon Clay Studio. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 486 First Street, Macon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Last day of exhibit.
“Un-Shame on You”
A drama about turning lives around. $15 and up. 478-742-2000. www.unshameonyou.com. Douglass Theatre. 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Ten guilty strangers trapped on an island are one by one accused of murder and one by one start to die. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Aug. 26
End of Summer Fun Day
A family friendly event to provide a day or fun and education for the Unionville neighborhood and others. Free food, clothing, health screenings and school supplies, along with an interactive fitness demonstration. 478-743-2587 or 478-751-9274. Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. Noon-2 p.m.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Match against The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Warner Robins. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows.
The Nelons
Concert by multi-Dove award-winning and Grammy-nominated group. 478-457-5077. www.thenelons.com. Pathfinders Christian Church, 120 Earnest Byner St., Milledgeville. 6 p.m.
“His Double Life”
A play about black families and the issue of sexual orientation. Featuring Robyn Charles, the youngest daughter of Ray Charles, and Quincy T. Bonds of “House of Payne. Go to www.ticketmaster.com for ticket information. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7:30 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Aug. 25.) 8 p.m.
Macon Pops: “Jazz That Rocks”
Macon Pops concert featuring the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago and Steely Dan. Middle Georgia State University. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Sunday
Aug. 27
2017 International Taste of Soul
During a leisurely afternoon with “barbecue” as the main theme, visitors can tour the Tubman Museum, partake in soul and comfort food dishes from cultures around the world by local chefs, and enjoy cultural dance performances. $30 museum members, $35 non-members, $15 children. tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Aug. 25.) 2:30 p.m.
Lee Bryan
Puppeteer. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
DNA Music group, Ft. Drew Smith, Alvin Purnell and Dean Brown. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Aug. 29
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Aug. 30
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m.
Thursday
Aug. 31
Ben Folds and Tall Heights
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
Friday
Sept. 1
Twilight Night Paddle
Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7-8:30 p.m
Saturday
Sept. 2
Labor Day Folklife Festival
Experience the daily chores required to run a farm, reward your labors with music and games, and visit with a few local vendors. $4-$6.50. www.gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Benefit for Michael “Big Mike” Ventimiglia
Acts including Tres Hombres, Robert Lee Coleman & the Night Owls, The Hippies, Royal Johnson and Swain & the Highway Souls performing to raise money to offset medical costs for skin-cancer treatment. Ventimiglia is knows for being the leader of Big Mike and the Booty Papas, who have been playing in and around Macon for decades. AP’s Hidden Hideway, 4274 Broadway, Macon. 478-287-5898. Donations accepted. 1-8:30 p.m.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m
John Frazier and the Frazier Band
One of Nashville’s top instrumentalists and a protege of Steven Martin. $5. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 10 p.m
Sunday
Sept. 3
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
The Barrell House Band and Ft. Nathan. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m.
