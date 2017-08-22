A murder mystery, pop concert and puppet show are this weekend’s highlights

A mystery starts Friday, concerts begin Saturday, puppet shows are on Sunday and there’s more music next week. Here’s what’s happening ...
Murder on stage
Sure to entertain murder mystery fans, “And Then There Were None” opens tonight at Macon Little Theatre. Based on Agatha Christie’s best-selling novel of the same name, the title comes from the last five words in the nursery rhyme, “Ten Little Indians.”
The play is about a group of isolated people who are lured to a remote island. Each is in some way responsible for the death of another person, and all of them apparently have eluded justice until they arrive on the island. As the story unfolds, all are killed in turn and each in a manner that seems to parallel the deaths in the nursery rhyme.
“And Then There Were None” begins at 8:00 p.m. Friday. Call 478-477-3342 for tickets.
Pops rocks!
Enjoy the best songs from three of the most innovative bands — Chicago, Steely Dan and Blood Sweat & Tears — when Macon Pops performs “Jazz That Rocks,” a concert described as “music from an era when jazz met rock and roll to create the roots of much of today’s popular music.”
Wear your dancing shoes, bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets, and be ready to hear some incredible music during this family-friendly event on the Wellness Center lawn at Middle Georgia State University. The concert on Saturday begins at 8 p.m. Call 478-301-5470 for tickets.
That puppet show
Music and the Arts will present “That Puppet Guy” Lee Bryan at Vineville United Methodist Church on Sunday. A two-time grant recipient from the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation, the Emmy-nominated, Atlanta-based puppeteer will feature his puppets in a free, family-friendly show at 4 p.m. Call 478-745-3331 for more information.
Midweek concert
After successful concerts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas, Ben Folds will make his next “Paper Airplane Tour” stop in Macon. The singer, songwriter and producer of alternative pop/rock music will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre. Call 478-257-6391 for more information.
Coming soon ...
Head’s up for Labor Day weekend! The Middle Georgia Jazz & Blues All-Stars, featuring Baatin, Bo Ponder, Harold Thomas, Oscar Jackson, Reggie Booker, Tyrone Cullers, Ben Brown, KMO and Craig Wright, are at the historic Douglass Theatre next weekend. The Divine Divas of Soul (Blak Pearl, Lakela Smith and Walisa Smith) will also perform during the Sept. 2 concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Call 478-742-2000 for tickets.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
