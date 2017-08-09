For this year’s Jason Aldean concert, everything’s bigger. Including the fundraising goal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack Pause 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 0:55 Theft suspects abandon car on I-475 2:37 Kirby Smart on concerns with secondary 1:11 Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says 1:40 Kirby Smart on Mecole Hardman's role at receiver 2:45 Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting 1:17 Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins 2:51 Kirby Smart talks Andrew Thomas' early development 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium. Caitlyn Stroh The Telegraph

Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium. Caitlyn Stroh The Telegraph