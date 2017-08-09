For this year’s Jason Aldean concert, everything’s bigger. Including the fundraising goal

Like a lot of hometown happenings, Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids to benefit a local children’s hospital got started with a little talk between friends of friends and a relative or two.
Macon is Aldean’s hometown, and it turns out the father-in-law of an employee of the spouse of someone at Navicent Health was good friends with Aldean’s father.
Or something like that.
A word here and a word there about helping the Beverly Knight Olson Childen’s Hospital, Navicent Health, wound its way to Aldean.
“When Jason Aldean got wind of the idea of helping us he jumped on it,” said Ellen Terrell, chief development officer for the Navicent Health Foundation.
The result was $500,000 raised in 2016 at the Grand Opera House. Organizers hope $1 million will come in this year at the Macon Coliseum, a much larger venue.
“Jason makes a lot of decisions about the Concerts for the Kids himself and is really involved,” Terrell said. “Last year he brought part of his band, but this year he wanted to go big and bring his whole band to the Coliseum.”
Terrell said the two concerts aren’t the only evidence of the country music superstar’s inclination to help. She said many remember back to when Aldean was in high school at Windsor Academy and brought his band — Young Guns — to play for patients.
As the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year for two years running, Aldean wields country clout and is bringing Luke Combs with him to help raise the roof — and charity dollars.
He’s also giving spots on the show to local artists Maggie Renfroe and Trey Teem.
Renfroe appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” and Teem and his band have taken top Nash Next honors locally for two years.
“In elementary school I had Jason Aldean’s first CD and played it all the time,” Teem said. “He’s definitely an influence and even a hero and role model. It’s crazy to think we’ll be sharing a stage.”
Teem, who is 22 and from Forsyth, said he was already planning to move to Nashville Aug. 18 to advance his singer-songwriter ambitions but going on the heels of appearing with Aldean was — again — “crazy.”
Teem said he plans to return to Georgia after moving to Nashville to do shows here. That “just means a few more hours drive time,” he said.
Terrell said proceeds from the Concert for the Kids will help Navicent Health’s $63 million-plus project more than double the size of the Children’s Hospital and bring all children’s health services under one roof.
Jason Aldean Concert for the Kids
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Dr., Macon
Event info and tickets: 478-751-9232, www.jasonaldean.com, www.ticketmaster.com, www.maconcentreplex.org
Price: $39.75-$250
