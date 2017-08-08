‘Laugh, cry, sing, dance and celebrate’ with this weekend’s offerings

JD’s Drama and Dinner Theater presents its new play, “A Change Gona Come” — a look at some issues faced by today’s families and communities — Saturday at the Douglass Theatre.
Written and directed by Diane Hollings and produced by James Dartez Talbott, the work is based on the song “A Change Is Gonna Come” by R&B great Sam Cooke. The singer reportedly felt compelled to write a song that spoke to his struggle and the struggle of the people around him during the civil rights era.
Released in 1964 on Cooke’s final album, “Ain’t That Good News,” the song contains the refrain, “It’s been a long, a long time coming, but I know a change is gonna come.” Though only a modest hit when compared to his previous singles, “A Change Is Gonna Come” is widely considered his best composition.
Although the play focuses on contemporary challenges, the producers promise it will make you “laugh, cry, sing, dance and celebrate one another with the humorous things that happen when gifted actors come together.”
Appropriate for all age groups, “A Change Gona Come” begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 11 and younger. Call 478-747-8668 for more information.
The Beatles Return …
The Beatles tribute band, The Return, performs Saturday at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center. The first of two sets will cover the Beatles’ early 1960s touring years, then turn to their “Sgt. Pepper” years of the later 1960s.
Anchored near Griffin, The Return, with its “unwavering dedication to ensuring the utmost level of authenticity in their performances,” has performed all around the world, according to its Facebook page.
The opening act is Macon’s Nick Malloy, son of 13WMAZ-TV’s news anchor, Frank Malloy. The younger Malloy, who makes his first appearance in Forsyth in almost two years, has been performing his style of country music since he was 15 years old.
The concert at 7:30 p.m. closes the Fine Arts Center’s first summer concert series. Visit www.ticketalternative.com for tickets, which are $20.
Island hoppin’ downtown
Surf’s up at the historic Terminal Station Saturday during “Taste of The Arts: Beach Ball” hosted by the Macon Arts Alliance. This fundraiser supports the art agency’s local programs: Arts Roundtable, Ovations365 arts and culture community calendar, Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village and Macon Arts Alliance Gallery.
The party, featuring Big Kahuna Karaoke, a live auction, boardwalk games, beach barbecue and island Tiki bars with boat drinks mixed by local arts organizations, begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$50. Call 478-743-6940 for more information.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments