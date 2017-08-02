10 Days Calendar

Friday
Aug. 4
Macon Clay Student Show exhibit opening
Join Macon Arts Alliance for the opening night of the exhibit featuring work created in classes and workshops led by Macon sculptor Amy McCullough at the Macon Clay Studio. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m.
“The Little Mermaid”
Disney’s animation classic brought to the stage features those well-loved characters and tunes. $20; $18 for military. 478-987-5354, www.perryplayers.org. Presented by the Perry Players. 909 Main St, Perry. 7:30 p.m.
Twilight Night Paddle
Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7:30-9 p.m.
Marty Stuart
With Cordovas. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$55. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Aug. 5
Southeast Shindig Car Show
Car show and gathering. Hosted by Southeast Regional Car Club. Free for spectators. 407-342-3134. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Watermelon Express Train Ride
Ride from the downtown Cordele Depot to Historic Plains. Ticket required. SAM Shortline Train, Cordele. 229-276-0755. 9:30 a.m.-3:05 p.m.
Community Back to School Bash
Dare to Dream Foundation wants to ensure that local youth are equipped with the necessary school supplies, and provide families with information about resources available to them in their community and surrounding areas. This event will include school supplies give away, resource fair for parents/adults, cookout and inflatables for the children to enjoy. Across from the City Hall in Marshallville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m.
Water Works
Learn about and experience a variety of chores that required water and participate in games using this precious resource. 478-986-5172. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 2-4 p.m.
Gospel Fest
Featuring the Marshall Burkett Trio, Sensationals and more. $10. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 4 p.m.
The Cleghorns
Gospel concert. Free, donations accepted. Sandy Valley Baptist Church, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-396-8139. 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Aug. 6
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m.
Monday
Aug. 7
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m
Tuesday
Aug. 8
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Aug. 9
Senior Cinema: “Going in Style”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for senior citizens. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m.
Thursday
Aug. 10
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
Middle Georgia’s largest consignment sale for babies, kids, teens & expecting moms. Shop 40,000 square feet of bargains including clothes, toys, equipment, books, games, decor and more. Free admission. 770-722-5795. www.TTTsale.com. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids
All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Tickets on sale at JasonAldean.com and Ticketmaster.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Aug. 11
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert
The Southeast’s premiere Elvis Presley tribute artist. $18. Discount tickets available at box office for military, seniors 60 and older and groups of 10 and more. Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. 478-783-1884. www.hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7:30 p.m.
National Identity
Featuring works that celebrate our nation’s independence, heritage and culture. Free. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. July 21. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Last day of exhibit.
Saturday
Aug. 12
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show
Reptiles and exotic animals show and sales. $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 863-268-4273. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
“The Great Middle Georgia Total Solar Eclipse of 1834”
An expert will come demonstrate how to safely view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse and talk about Macon’s historical eclipse. Weather permitting, he will have a safe solar scope to show how astronomers will view the eclipse. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 2 p.m.
“Change Gonna Come”
Presented by JD Drama. $20 adults, $10 children 11 and younger. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.
Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert
Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. (See Friday, Aug. 11.) 7:30 p.m.
Summer in Full Swing
USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon is hosting ballroom dance that will feature a friendly Jack-and-Jill style dance competition. $8 members, $12 nonmembers, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Aug. 13
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (closed 1-2 p.m.)
Macon Film Guild: “Truman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m
Second Sunday Concert: Little Tybee
Featuring Little Tybee. Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m.
