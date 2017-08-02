10 Days Calendar

Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids on Aug. 10 will benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
Friday

Aug. 4

Macon Clay Student Show exhibit opening

Join Macon Arts Alliance for the opening night of the exhibit featuring work created in classes and workshops led by Macon sculptor Amy McCullough at the Macon Clay Studio. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m.

“The Little Mermaid”

Disney’s animation classic brought to the stage features those well-loved characters and tunes. $20; $18 for military. 478-987-5354, www.perryplayers.org. Presented by the Perry Players. 909 Main St, Perry. 7:30 p.m.

Twilight Night Paddle

Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7:30-9 p.m.

Marty Stuart

With Cordovas. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$55. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.

Saturday

Aug. 5

Southeast Shindig Car Show

Car show and gathering. Hosted by Southeast Regional Car Club. Free for spectators. 407-342-3134. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Watermelon Express Train Ride

Ride from the downtown Cordele Depot to Historic Plains. Ticket required. SAM Shortline Train, Cordele. 229-276-0755. 9:30 a.m.-3:05 p.m.

Community Back to School Bash

Dare to Dream Foundation wants to ensure that local youth are equipped with the necessary school supplies, and provide families with information about resources available to them in their community and surrounding areas. This event will include school supplies give away, resource fair for parents/adults, cookout and inflatables for the children to enjoy. Across from the City Hall in Marshallville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours

Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m.

Water Works

Learn about and experience a variety of chores that required water and participate in games using this precious resource. 478-986-5172. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 2-4 p.m.

Gospel Fest

Featuring the Marshall Burkett Trio, Sensationals and more. $10. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 4 p.m.

The Cleghorns

Gospel concert. Free, donations accepted. Sandy Valley Baptist Church, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-396-8139. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Aug. 6

NT Live: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches”

Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m.

Monday

Aug. 7

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m

Tuesday

Aug. 8

Polar Bear Den

Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m

Bolingbroke Farmers Market

Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Aug. 9

Senior Cinema: “Going in Style”

Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for senior citizens. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m.

Thursday

Aug. 10

Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale

Middle Georgia’s largest consignment sale for babies, kids, teens & expecting moms. Shop 40,000 square feet of bargains including clothes, toys, equipment, books, games, decor and more. Free admission. 770-722-5795. www.TTTsale.com. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids

All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Tickets on sale at JasonAldean.com and Ticketmaster.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Aug. 11

Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale

McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert

The Southeast’s premiere Elvis Presley tribute artist. $18. Discount tickets available at box office for military, seniors 60 and older and groups of 10 and more. Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. 478-783-1884. www.hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7:30 p.m.

National Identity

Featuring works that celebrate our nation’s independence, heritage and culture. Free. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. July 21. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Last day of exhibit.

Saturday

Aug. 12

Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday

Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon

Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale

McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show

Reptiles and exotic animals show and sales. $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 863-268-4273. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The Great Middle Georgia Total Solar Eclipse of 1834”

An expert will come demonstrate how to safely view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse and talk about Macon’s historical eclipse. Weather permitting, he will have a safe solar scope to show how astronomers will view the eclipse. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 2 p.m.

“Change Gonna Come”

Presented by JD Drama. $20 adults, $10 children 11 and younger. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.

Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert

Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. (See Friday, Aug. 11.) 7:30 p.m.

Summer in Full Swing

USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon is hosting ballroom dance that will feature a friendly Jack-and-Jill style dance competition. $8 members, $12 nonmembers, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Aug. 13

Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale

McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (closed 1-2 p.m.)

Macon Film Guild: “Truman”

Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Second Sunday Concert: Little Tybee

Featuring Little Tybee. Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m.

