Out & About Calendar for August 4, 2017.

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Macon Beer Festival
Sample over 50 varieties of beers from breweries across Georgia. Free Lance Ruckus and Caleb and the Gents will perform. Benefits Pints for Prostates. Third and Poplar streets, downtown Macon. $35 in advance, $40 day of, $75 VIP. themaconbeerfest.org. 3-7 p.m. Aug. 26.
GABBAfest 2017
Friday night at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Lefty Collins and the No Mercy Band. 7 p.m.; Saturday night at the Douglass: An Evening with The Freight Train with special guests Vaylor Trucks and Melody Trucks. 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at the Big House Museum, 2321 Vineville Ave.: the GABBA Members Jam hosted by Royal Johnson. 1-4 p.m. 478-765-2822. www.gabba.org. Sept. 22-24.
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. Oct. 5-15.
LIVE MUSIC
Marty Stuart
With Cordovas. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$55. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids
All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Tickets on sale at JasonAldean.com and Ticketmaster.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert
The Southeast’s premiere Elvis Presley tribute artist. $18. Discount tickets available at box office for military, seniors 60 and older and groups of 10 and more. Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. 478-783-1884. www.hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12.
Second Sunday Concert: Little Tybee
Featuring Little Tybee. Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13.
Paul Thorne Band
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
Ms. Sands and Friends. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
The Cadillac Three
Gritty trio from Nashville, Tennessee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 24.
Ben Folds and Tall Heights
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Betty Cantrell CD Release Concert
With Jonathan Wyndham and Charles Davis. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Macon Pops: “Jazz That Rocks”
Macon Pops concert featuring the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago and Steely Dan. Middle Georgia State University. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
COMEDY SHOWS
Kevin Hart
One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians performs live. Tickets at 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10.
THEATER
“The Little Mermaid”
Disney’s animation classic brought to the stage features those well-loved characters and tunes. $20; $18 for military. 478-987-5354, www.perryplayers.org. Presented by the Perry Players. 909 Main St, Perry. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4; 1:30 p.m. Aug 5.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
“Change Gonna Come”
Presented by JD Drama. $20 adults, $10 children 11 and younger. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 2: Perestrokia”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
“Un-Shame on You”
A drama about turning lives around. $15 and up. 478-742-2000. www.unshameonyou.com. Douglass Theatre. 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m. Aug. 25-26.
Lee Bryan
Puppeteer. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
Met: “Norma”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 7.
DANCES
Summer in Full Swing
USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon is hosting ballroom dance that will feature a friendly Jack-and-Jill style dance competition. $8 members, $12 nonmembers, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Senior Cinema: “Going in Style”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for senior citizens. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m. Aug. 9.
Macon Film Guild: “Truman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
Macon Clay Student Show exhibit opening
Join Macon Arts Alliance for the opening night of the exhibit featuring work created in classes and workshops led by Macon sculptor Amy McCullough at the Macon Clay Studio. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4. Exhibit runs through Aug. 25.
National Identity
Featuring works that celebrate our nation’s independence, heritage and culture. Free. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. July 21. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. On display through Aug. 11.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Aug. 9.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Aug. 10.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
2017 International Taste of Soul
During a leisurely afternoon with “barbecue” as the main theme, visitors can tour the Tubman Museum, partake in soul and comfort food dishes from cultures around the world by local chefs, and enjoy cultural dance performances. $30 museum members, $35 non-members, $15 children. tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m. Aug. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Gospel Fest
Featuring the Marshall Burkett Trio, Sensationals and more. $10. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 4 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Cleghorns
Gospel concert. Free, donations accepted. Sandy Valley Baptist Church, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-396-8139. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Annual Ladies’ Tea
Join the ladies of Lizella Baptist Church for a fall tea in the Christian Life Center. Special guest speaker, music and door prizes, along with fellowship and a delicious buffet. Bring some friends and a side dish. Free admission. 478-935-8632. lizellabaptist.com. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
ET CETERA
Twilight Night Paddle
Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Southeast Shindig Car Show
Car show and gathering. Hosted by Southeast Regional Car Club. Free for spectators. 407-342-3134. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Watermelon Express Train Ride
Ride from the downtown Cordele Depot to Historic Plains. Ticket required. SAM Shortline Train, Cordele. 229-276-0755. 9:30 a.m.-3:05 p.m. Aug. 5.
Community Back to School Bash
Dare to Dream Foundation wants to ensure that local youth are equipped with the necessary school supplies, and provide families with information about resources available to them in their community and surrounding areas. This event will include school supplies give away, resource fair for parents/adults, cookout and inflatables for the children to enjoy. Across from the City Hall in Marshallville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Water Works
Learn about and experience a variety of chores that required water and participate in games using this precious resource. 478-986-5172. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
Middle Georgia’s largest consignment sale for babies, kids, teens & expecting moms. Shop 40,000 square feet of bargains including clothes, toys, equipment, books, games, decor and more. Free admission. 770-722-5795. www.TTTsale.com. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 11-12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 13 (closed 1-2 p.m.)
“The Great Middle Georgia Total Solar Eclipse of 1834”
An expert will come demonstrate how to safely view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse and talk about Macon’s historical eclipse. Weather permitting, he will have a safe solar scope to show how astronomers will view the eclipse. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 12.
Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show
Reptiles and exotic animals show and sales. $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 863-268-4273. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12.
2017 Buckarama
Hunting and fishing outdoor show. Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. $10 adults, $8 seniors 65 and older, $8 children ages 6-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. www.gwf.org . McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 20.
Butterfly Bio Blitz
The public is invited to take part in a day of field observations counting butterflies along the trails at Ocmulgee National Monument. Participants will be given a free T-shirt, water bottle and much more. The park will provide cameras, binoculars, and field guides while supplies last. 478-752-8257. 1207 Emery Hwy. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19.
The Great American Eclipse of 2017 Viewing Party
Library will provide pairs of viewing glasses and safety instructions. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
$10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. Check middlegeorgiaderby.com for home game locations. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows Aug. 24-Oct. 21.
Labor Day Road Race
Presented by the Macon Tracks Running Club. The 5K begins at the intersection of Vineville and Pio Nono avenues at 8 a.m. The 10K begins at 4553 Forsyth Road. The 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. in Central City Park near finish line for 5K and 10K races. For entry information, visit www.macontracks.org. Sept. 4.
Perry Plein Air Invitational Paint Out & Art Sale
Paint “en plein air” (which means outdoors) and on location. During the three-day event, artists are invited to capture scenes and landscapes from Perry downtown to rural Georgia. There will also be a Quick Paint event on 9-11 a.m. Sept 9 and an Art Sale at JMA Architecture,1002 Main Street in Perry on Jan. 9., Early registration for 3 days is $30 artists, $20 students 18 and younger. Quick Paint early registration is $10 artists and $5 for students 18 and under. www.facebook.com/PerryPleinAir or register online at www.tinyurl.com/perrypleinair. Sept. 7-9.
The Greek Stompdown
HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. wildcatticketoffice.com. $12.50. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Miss Peach Blossom Pageant
Pageant will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 12 in Hawkinsville. Any girl ages 0-24 is eligible to compete. This is a stress-free pageant sponsored by the Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Board. Winning queens age 4 and older receive paid entry in the Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant. For more information, email peachblossompageant@yahoo.com or call 478-923-3846. Enter by Aug. 5.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Singers auditioning for 2017-18 season are asked to sing a simple, unaccompanied song (“Amazing Grace,” “America, the Beautiful,” “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” etc.), after which they will sing simple scales and demonstrate some basic musicianship skills. 478-301-5751. Neva Fickling Recital Hall of the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer University 1329 Adams Street, Macon. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12 and 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Call for Proposals from Muralists
Macon Arts Alliance is calling muralists to submit proposals for a public mural project made possible by the Downtown Challenge, a project of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. Three artists will be selected to produce consecutive murals in 12 12-by-14-foot sections of an exterior wall of the Macon Bus Terminal Transfer Station. Visit maconartsalliance.org/call-for-proposals-from-muralists to review the call for artist’s specifics. Apply by noon Aug. 15.
Middle Georgia Art Association’s annual photography exhibit
The theme this year is “rustic.” Photos should show things that are rusty, distressed, aged, weathered, etc. Judged exhibit is open to all midstate artists 18 years and older who are out of high school. Prospectus and entry forms are available at www.middlegeorgiaart.com or by calling 478-744-9557. Apply by 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
One City Arts Festival Juried Plein Air Event
As a part on Macon’s 2017 One City Art Festival, Macon Arts Alliance is looking for artists to venture out into Macon’s many beautiful parks to paint during the week of Oct. 13-19 and culminate in a reception and exhibition at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Visit maconartsalliance.org and select the call for submissions to review the call for artist’s specifics. $25 application fee for three images. Apply by Aug. 25.
