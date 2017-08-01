Clay art by youngsters part of First Friday

Buzzing with the excitement of Halloween, young Amy McCullough was instructed by her art teacher to create a mask and to participate in a school competition. She eagerly made quite an impressive piece.
While proudly wearing her mask, McCullough stood alongside her classmates and won her first award for her artwork.
This enthusiasm for art continued throughout her life.
Now a ceramic sculptor, McCullough teaches sculpting and encourages a similar zeal for art in her students.
“We make nonfunctional work, which means that most the work is sculptural. I make very large scale pieces. I made the magnolias down at Tattnall Square Park,” McCullough said.
The Macon Art Alliance will be hosting Macon Clay Student Show featuring work created in classes and workshops taught by McCullough.
“Some of my students are quite talented, I think art affects every aspect of their lives including academics,” McCullough said. “From an emotional standpoint, it is a great way to express themselves no matter what the expression is. It is also a way to get down into those deep rooted feelings and to bring them forward.”
The art is representational for the artists and there are some beautiful abstract expressionists featured, McCullough said.
“I don’t think the Macon Art Alliance has ever had anything like this before, usually most of the artists that are featured in this gallery are lifetime artists and have been added as professional artists,” McCullough said.
The art alliance’s mission is to foster and support the advancement of the arts and culture in Central Georgia, according to the release.
“It really gives students a way to expose their work in a professional venue and to learn about the business of art and how to turn art into a career and not just a hobby,” said Kathy Nolan, communication consultant at Macon Art Alliance.
On the first friday of each month, the gallery opens along with other galleries and surrounding businesses in the downtown Macon area to showcase art for the public.
“I hope everyone comes out, not just friends and families of the artists but I hope this draws a different crowd than the one we usually have at First Friday because it is such an eclectic collection of work,” McCullough said.
Macon Clay Student Show opening reception
When: 5- 8 p.m. Aug 4
Where: Macon Art Alliance, 486 First St.
Information: 478-743-6940; www.maconartsalliance.org
Cost: Free
Comments