Out & About Calendar for July 14, 2017.

FESTIVALS
Macon Film Festival
Surrounded by a rich musical and Southern culture, the Macon Film Festival celebrates independent films while promoting filmmaking for entertainment, inspiration, education and economic development. Read more about it, the films being screened and ticket options at maconfilmfestival.com. July 20-23.
Bragg Jam Concert Crawl
Dozens of bands across multiple stages in downtown Macon. New this year: the festival has expanded to include a Friday night show at the Cox Capitol Theatre. For a complete listing of bands, as well as ticket options and more information, visit braggjam.org. July 28-29.
LIVE MUSIC
Elvis by Travis Powell
See Elvis on tour in 1972 re-created by Travis Powell. Plus, the Carolina Quartet, TCB Experience Band, Diane Bailey and Alissa Davis. $35, $50 VIP. etatravispowell.com. 803-804-8263.Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 1 p.m. July 16.
A Mighty Wind
Barbershop quartet. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. July 16.
Zion Moore Live
With special guests Jabais the Kid, PG3 and Kenna Redd. $7 in advance, $10 at the door, $15 VIP. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 6 p.m. July 20.
Jodie Jam
Live music, silent auction and food. Free. Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave. thebighousemuseum.com. 4-10 p.m. July 22.
Rick Ross and K. Michelle
Hear them in concert, plus special guests Trina, Dukwon and comedy host A-Train. $38-$102; $128 VIP. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7 p.m. July 23.
Jazz in the Courtyard
Featuring Freddie Britt and Company. The front plaza comes alive with cool jazz for warm evenings. Back again is Francar’s Food Truck. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. July 30.
Marty Stuart
With Cordovas. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$55. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids
All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Tickets on sale at JasonAldean.com and Ticketmaster.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Aug. 11.
Second Sunday Concert: Little Tybee
Featuring Little Tybee. Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13.
Paul Thorne Band
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
Ben Folds
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Betty Cantrell CD Release Concert
With Jonathan Wyndham and Charles Davis. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Macon Pops: “Jazz That Rocks”
Macon Pops concert featuring the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago and Steely Dan. Middle Georgia State University. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
THEATER
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
$25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 children/students through age 22. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Faith Madison, musical direction by McKinley Starks. theatremacon438@gmail.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. July 14-15.
“Sweeny Todd”
A musical presented by Macon Little Theatre. Directed by Sylvia Haynie with music direction by Laura Voss. $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students. Get tickets online at maconlittletheatre.org or by phone at 478-471-7529. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. 8 p.m. July 14-15 and 19-22; 2:30 p.m. July 16 and 23.
“Happy Days ... A New Musical”
Presented by the Backlot Players. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. July 21-22 and 28-29; 2:30 p.m. July 23 and 30.
“Every Family Got Issues”
Presented by Soulgood Productions. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. July 29.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
“Change Gonna Come”
Presented by JD Drama. $20 adults, $10 children 11 and younger. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 2: Perestrokia”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: The Wal-Nuts, Clarke Kesler and Kirkland & Friends. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Jewell Knight Show. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6-7 p.m. George Sheffield; 7-9 p.m. Magnum Country. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Summer Kids’ Flicks
All movies show at 10 a.m. $4 ticket includes free box of popcorn and kid’s soda. amstarcinemas.com. AmStar Cinemas Macon 16, 5996 Zebulon Road. Movie schedule: July 18-19: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”; July 25-26: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”; Aug. 1-2: “Hotel Transylvania 2.” July 18-Aug. 2.
Macon Film Festival: “Stardancer’s Waltz”
The immersive fulldome animated film by Diana Reichenbach was inspired by a recorded concerto movement included on the 2016 album “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra” by R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills and featuring violinist Robert McDuffie. A Q&A with Reichenbach follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Museum of Arts and Sciences planetarium, 4182 Forsyth Road. 8:15 and 9 p.m. July 20.
Macon Film Festival: “Brave New Jersey”
A comedy about a small town on the night of Orson Welles’ legendary 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. Q&A with director Jody Lambert follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:15 p.m. July 21.
Macon Film Festival: “Lucky”
Directed by John Carroll Lynch, “Lucky” follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:15 p.m. July 22.
Macon Film Festival: “Please Call Home”
This is a story about home — a story about family and brotherhood. Between 1970 and 1972 a band of brothers used this Southern home as their base of operations; this home was called the Big House. A Q&A with director Kirk West follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 5:45 p.m. July 23.
“Score: A Film Music Documentary”
Hosted by the Macon Film Guild, Macon Film Festival and Bragg Jam. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5; free to those with a Macon Film Festival or Bragg Jam lanyard. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. July 25.
Senior Cinema: “Going in Style”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free for senior citizens. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m. Aug. 9.
Macon Film Guild: “Truman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Reader’s Circle
Discuss the mysteries of life ... and crime and courtroom novels. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 3 p.m. July 17.
Build a Better World Grand Finale International Celebration
Wear a traditional outfit. Try the chopstick challenge and other international games. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 10:30 a.m. July 19.
Throwback Thursdays
Join the library’s Genealogy Department as they give an introduction to genealogy and discuss interesting facts about Macon. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 3 p.m. July 20.
Author Karen Lynn Allen
Meet local author Karen Lynn Allen, of “The Couth Fairy.” Her book will help you remember your manners. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 10:30 a.m. July 21.
Author Patricia Callahan Henry
Patricia Callahan Henry will be talking about her books and the writing process behind them. Copies of her latest book will be available for sale. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 2 p.m. July 31.
FUNDRAISERS
Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine
Featuring a chance to win cash prizes. Hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Benefits STEM education programs and general museum operations. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $100, each ticket admits two people. museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. July 15.
United in Pink Vegas
Blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, silent auction, food, live entertainment and more. Plus a reverse raffle for a new Acura ILX. Proceeds benefit United in Pink’s mission of providing resources to families affected by breast cancer. Reverse raffle tickets are $150 and include event entry; non-raffle event tickets are $50. unitedinpink.org. Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 19.
GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
“Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America”
Forsyth Main Street is hosting this traveling Smithsonian exhibition. See it 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. 478-994-7747. Conley Building, 126 E. Adams St., Forsyth. On display through July 22.
“Leading the Way: Macon Trailblazers and Activists”
Featuring 40 works by photographer Johnny Crawford, including portraits of Macon residents who have overcome obstacles and made significant contributions to the local community. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free for Tubman Museum members, $5 non-members. tubmanmuseum.com. On display through July.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. July 28.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
2017 International Taste of Soul
During a leisurely afternoon with “barbecue” as the main theme, visitors can tour the Tubman Museum, partake in soul and comfort food dishes from cultures around the world by local chefs, and enjoy cultural dance performances. $30 museum members, $35 non-members, $15 children. tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m. Aug. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Praise and Paint Family Night
All proceeds benefit the church. $25. For tickets, call the church office at 478-742-4922. Steward Chapel AME, 887 Forsyth St. 7-9 p.m. July 21.
Jeff and C.J. Cleghorn
Christian keyboard music. Free, donations accepted. First Christian Church, 2306 Vineville Ave. 3 p.m. July 23.
Kids’ Fall Kick-off Pool Party
Lizella Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Kick-off Pool Party, mini car-show and fun night at Lizella Pool (on Holley Road) for kids in first-sixth grades. Families must pre-register for dinner (provided) either online or by calling 478-935-8632. lizellabaptist.com. 6 p.m. Aug. 2.
Gospel Fest
Featuring the Marshall Burkett Trio, Sensationals and more. $10. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 4 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Cleghorns
Gospel concert. Free, donations accepted. Sandy Valley Baptist Church, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 478-396-8139. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Annual Ladies’ Tea
Join the ladies of Lizella Baptist Church for a fall tea in the Christian Life Center. Special guest speaker, music and door prizes, along with fellowship and a delicious buffet. Bring some friends and a side dish. Free admission. 478-935-8632. lizellabaptist.com. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
ET CETERA
Fun in the Summertime
Bring your daycare, church group or family to The Rock Ranch for frolicking on the farm. Catch a fish on a cane pole, race on the pedal carts or soar down the zip line. After a day of playing, visit the Georgia Grown Farm Market to cool off with strawberry ice cream and fruity slushies. General admission covers all attractions other than zip lining, rock climbing and carousel rides. $12 for ages 2 and older. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14-15 and 19-21.
Dark Eden: Juicy July Jubilee
A live body painting show and art exhibition. Guests can watch as models are transformed into living art via body paint. The line-up also includes musical acts, poetry and performances. Guests can purchase art while witnessing temporal masterpieces on human canvas. They can also enter a raffle for a chance to join the magic by having an arm, face or leg painted by a Dark Eden artist during the event. $16 in advance; $20 day of or at the door. ampersandguild.com. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. 7-11 p.m. July 14.
Saturday Crafternoon: String Dolls
Make your own string doll. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 2 p.m. July 15.
Canoe Twilight Paddle
Soak in High Falls Lake and enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek. The ranger will give a short lesson on the history of High Falls Lake and the local ecology. Canoeing experience is recommended. For adults and children ages 8 and older. Bring a headlamp and wear water shoes. Reservations required. $20 per person plus $5 parking per car. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 7:30-9 p.m. July 15 and 28.
Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Animal Show
Learn all about our furry, scaly, and feathered friends. Free. 478-744-0875. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 10:30 a.m. July 18.
Knitting with Jean
Bring your knitting to knit along with Jean. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 1 p.m. July 19.
Make Your Own Paracord Bracelets
Learn to make paracord bracelets with several patterns to choose from. Free. 78-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 5 p.m. July 20.
Build a Better Thursday: Kindness Rocks
Decorate “kindness rocks” with positive sayings that you can leave somewhere for people to find. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 6 p.m. July 20.
Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Beginners
Develop fundamental skills such as balance, steering and recovery techniques. After class, get a free one-hour paddle board rental. Register in advance. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $25, plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. 9:30-11 a.m. July 22 and 30.
Comedy Night at the Cox
With Hennessy Williams and Rob Smiles. For ages 18 and older. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $10. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. July 25.
Community Back to School Bash
Dare to Dream Foundation wants to ensure that local youth are equipped with the necessary school supplies, and provide families with information about resources available to them in their community and surrounding areas. This event will include school supplies give away, resource fair for parents/adults, cookout and inflatables for the children to enjoy. Across from the City Hall in Marshallville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 12.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
$10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. Check middlegeorgiaderby.com for home game locations. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows Aug. 24-Oct. 21.
The Greek Stompdown
HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. wildcatticketoffice.com. $12.50. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Call for Artists: “National Identity”
A rich culture rooted in tradition, a proud immigrant, a soldier fighting for their country — national identity represents so much more than just a flag. As we celebrate our country’s independence in July, we’re also celebrating heritage and culture, and where each of us comes from. Where do you find your national identity? This is a judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia Artists, 18 or older and out of high school. The exhibit will be on display July 21-Aug. 11. Prospectus and entry forms are available at middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Enter by 5 p.m. July 18.
Miss Peach Blossom Pageant
Pageant will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 12 in Hawkinsville. Any girl ages 0-24 is eligible to compete. This is a stress-free pageant sponsored by the Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Board. Winning queens age 4 and older receive paid entry in the Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant. For more information, email peachblossompageant@yahoo.com or call 478-923-3846. Enter by Aug. 5.
Call for Proposals from Muralists
Macon Arts Alliance is calling muralists to submit proposals for a public mural project made possible by the Downtown Challenge, a project of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. Three artists will be selected to produce consecutive murals in twelve 12-by-14-foot sections of an exterior wall of the Macon Bus Terminal Transfer Station. Visit maconartsalliance.org/call-for-proposals-from-muralists to review the call for artist’s specifics. Apply by noon Aug. 15.
One City Arts Festival Juried Plein Air Event
As a part on Macon’s 2017 One City Art Festival, Macon Arts Alliance is looking for artists to venture out into Macon’s many beautiful parks to paint during the week of Oct. 13-19 and culminate in a reception and exhibition at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Visit maconartsalliance.org and select the call for submissions to review the call for artist’s specifics. $25 application fee for three images. Apply by Aug. 25.
