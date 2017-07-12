10 Days Calendar

Friday
July 14
Dark Eden: Juicy July Jubilee
A live body painting show and art exhibition. Guests can watch as models are transformed into living art via body paint. The line-up also includes musical acts, poetry and performances. $16 in advance; $20 day of or at the door. ampersandguild.com. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. 7-11 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
A musical presented by Macon Little Theatre. Directed by Sylvia Haynie with music direction by Laura Voss. $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students. Get tickets online at maconlittletheatre.org or by phone at 478-471-7529. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. 8 p.m.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
Theatre Macon production. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 children/students through age 22. Get tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
Saturday
July 15
Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine
Featuring a chance to win cash prizes. Hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Benefits STEM education programs and general museum operations. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $100, each ticket admits two people. museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m.
Canoe Twilight Paddle
Soak in High Falls Lake and enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek. The ranger will give a short lesson on the history of High Falls Lake and the local ecology. Canoeing experience is recommended. For adults and children ages 8 and older. Bring a headlamp and wear water shoes. Reservations required. $20 per person plus $5 parking per car. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 7:30-9 p.m.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
July 16
Elvis by Travis Powell
See Elvis on tour in 1972 re-created by Travis Powell. Plus, the Carolina Quartet, TCB Experience Band, Diane Bailey and Alissa Davis. $35, $50 VIP. etatravispowell.com. 803-804-8263.Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 1 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 2:30 p.m.
A Mighty Wind
Barbershop quartet. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
Monday
July 17
Reader’s Circle
Discuss the mysteries of life ... and crime and courtroom novels. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 3 p.m.
Tuesday
July 18
Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Animal Show
Learn all about our furry, scaly, and feathered friends. Free. 478-744-0875. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
July 19
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”
Part of the Summer Kids’ Flicks series. $4 ticket includes free box of popcorn and kid’s soda. amstarcinemas.com. AmStar Cinemas Macon 16, 5996 Zebulon Road. 10 a.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
Thursday
July 20
Throwback Thursdays
Join the library’s Genealogy Department as they give an introduction to genealogy and discuss interesting facts about Macon. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.
Zion Moore Live
With special guests Jabais the Kid, PG3 and Kenna Redd. $7 in advance, $10 at the door, $15 VIP. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 6 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
Macon Film Festival: “Stardancer’s Waltz”
The immersive fulldome animated film by Diana Reichenbach was inspired by a recorded concerto movement included on the 2016 album “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra” by R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills and featuring violinist Robert McDuffie. A Q&A with Reichenbach follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Museum of Arts and Sciences planetarium, 4182 Forsyth Road. 8:15 and 9 p.m.
Friday
July 21
Author Karen Lynn Allen
Meet local author Karen Lynn Allen, of “The Couth Fairy.” Her book will help you remember your manners. Free. 478-757-8900. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 10:30 a.m
Macon Film Festival: “Brave New Jersey”
A comedy about a small town on the night of Orson Welles’ legendary 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. Q&A with director Jody Lambert follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:15 p.m.
“Happy Days ... A New Musical”
Presented by the Backlot Players. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
July 22
Jodie Jam
Live music, silent auction and food. Free. Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave. thebighousemuseum.com. 4-10 p.m.
Macon Film Festival: “Lucky”
Directed by John Carroll Lynch, “Lucky” follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:15 p.m.
“Happy Days ... A New Musical”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, July 21.) 7:30 p.m.
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
July 23
“Sweeny Todd”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, July 14.) 2:30 p.m.
“Happy Days ... A New Musical”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, July 21.) 2:30 p.m.
Macon Film Festival: “Please Call Home”
This is a story about home — a story about family and brotherhood. Between 1970 and 1972 a band of brothers used this Southern home as their base of operations; this home was called the Big House. A Q&A with director Kirk West follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 5:45 p.m.
Rick Ross and K. Michelle
Hear them in concert, plus special guests Trina, Dukwon and comedy host A-Train. $38-$102; $128 VIP. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7 p.m.
