Last chance to see award-winning musical before Macon Film Festival kickoff

This is the last weekend to see the summer musical presentation of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at Theatre Macon.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the work is inspired by the farces of the ancient Roman playwright Plautus. It tells the story of a slave named Pseudolus and his attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the girl next door.
The original 1962 Broadway production of “A Funny Thing,” which opened at what is now known as the Neil Simon Theatre, won several Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Author (Musical). This critically-acclaimed musical was later produced as several Broadway and international revivals and a successful motion picture starring Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford, Phil Silvers and Buster Keaton in his final film appearance.
See “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Purchase tickets at www.theatremacon.com or the Theatre Macon box office one hour before show time.
On A Screen Near You
Soon after the curtains close on “A Funny Thing” this weekend, the Macon Film Festival opens July 20 and presents films through July 23. It will feature daily screenings at four downtown venues, plus several film-making workshops and parties throughout the festival.
Now in its 12th season, the Macon Film Festival is an annual event that celebrates independent film, while promoting film making for entertainment, inspiration, education and economic development. This year’s selections include domestic and international films submitted by filmmakers from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain and Russia. The submissions will compete head-to-head in Southern, Music, Documentary, LGBT, Student Short, Narrative Short and Narrative Feature film categories.
The opening screening at the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Mark Smith Planetarium is “Stardancer’s Waltz,” a full-dome animated film by award-winning multimedia artist, Diana Reichenbach. The collaborative project celebrates several internationally recognized artists from Georgia. It was inspired by music on the 2016 album by R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills, “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra,” which features Macon’s Grammy-nominated violinist, Robert McDuffie.
Passes to the Macon Film Festival are available for purchase now at www.maconfilmfestival.com, where you’ll also find a program guide, detailed schedules and information about film offerings.
Of Special Note
Happy Anniversary to The Creek (100.9 FM), a valued media partner with the arts in Middle Georgia. Thank you, Brad Evans and crew for your dedication to our community and for a job well done!
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments