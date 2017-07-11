Last chance to see award-winning musical before Macon Film Festival kickoff

More Videos 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Pause 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 1:52 Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 1:02 Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Theatre brings a "Funny Thing" back to Macon Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

