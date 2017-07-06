More Videos

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

Pause
Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 1:04

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee 1:33

Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee

Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon 1:57

Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today? 1:41

How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

  • Theatre brings a "Funny Thing" back to Macon

    Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15.

Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Out & About

Watch a ‘Funny Thing’ happen on Theatre Macon stage

By Melissa Henriques

mhenriques@macon.com

July 06, 2017 12:21 PM

Travel back 2,000 years to a world where Jupiter and Neptune reign, to a time of togas and temples. Journey to ancient Rome — with Theatre Macon summer musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

“A Funny Thing” combines classic comedy with music by Stephen Sondheim. The play was inspired by the comedies of Roman playwright Plautus as well as the compelling liveliness of vaudeville. The work, which received a Tony award for best musical in 1963, premiered on Broadway and subsequently became a staple of community theater.

“I wanted something for the summer that would be light and funny,” said Jim Crisp, founding artistic director of Theatre Macon and director of the show. “In the world we live in now we need to laugh, and that is what this show does. So we decided to do something just for fun. People can come and laugh and have a good time. We have a fabulous cast,”

Sondheim’s award-winning musical tells the story of Pseudolous. In order to win his freedom, Pseudolous, a slave in ancient Rome, begins a quest to secure the love of Philia for his master, Hero. With surprising bumps in the road, the story includes mistaken identity, slamming doors and even a showgirl or two.

Theatre Macon’s production stars Tim Hinojosa as the crafty Pseudolous, Steven Guardado as Hero and Amanda Boundy as Philia.

Will Pseudolous gain his freedom? You’ll have to watch to find out.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

When: 8 p.m. July 7-8 and 14-15; 7:30 p.m. July 13; 2:30 p.m. July 9

Where: Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St.

Cost: $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22

Information: 478-746-9485, theatremacon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Clay art is at the center of this art gallery show

View More Video