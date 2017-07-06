Watch a ‘Funny Thing’ happen on Theatre Macon stage

More Videos 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon Pause 1:04 Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:33 Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee 1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon 1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Theatre brings a "Funny Thing" back to Macon Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Artistic director Jim Crisp talks about Theatre Macon's summer musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum." The musical runs June 30 through July 15. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph