Watch a ‘Funny Thing’ happen on Theatre Macon stage

Travel back 2,000 years to a world where Jupiter and Neptune reign, to a time of togas and temples. Journey to ancient Rome — with Theatre Macon summer musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
“A Funny Thing” combines classic comedy with music by Stephen Sondheim. The play was inspired by the comedies of Roman playwright Plautus as well as the compelling liveliness of vaudeville. The work, which received a Tony award for best musical in 1963, premiered on Broadway and subsequently became a staple of community theater.
“I wanted something for the summer that would be light and funny,” said Jim Crisp, founding artistic director of Theatre Macon and director of the show. “In the world we live in now we need to laugh, and that is what this show does. So we decided to do something just for fun. People can come and laugh and have a good time. We have a fabulous cast,”
Sondheim’s award-winning musical tells the story of Pseudolous. In order to win his freedom, Pseudolous, a slave in ancient Rome, begins a quest to secure the love of Philia for his master, Hero. With surprising bumps in the road, the story includes mistaken identity, slamming doors and even a showgirl or two.
Theatre Macon’s production stars Tim Hinojosa as the crafty Pseudolous, Steven Guardado as Hero and Amanda Boundy as Philia.
Will Pseudolous gain his freedom? You’ll have to watch to find out.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
When: 8 p.m. July 7-8 and 14-15; 7:30 p.m. July 13; 2:30 p.m. July 9
Where: Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St.
Cost: $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22
Information: 478-746-9485, theatremacon.com
