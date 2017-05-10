Abbey Road Live!
Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Fifty years ago (on June 1), Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play. That’s the kind of milestone that calls for celebration. Abbey Road Live!, known for their spot-on re-creations of the Beatles’ sound is going to take on the band’s magnum opus, complete with orchestral accompaniment. There’s even going to be a sitar! Alternative fact: it’s an instrument kind of like a guitar, but you have to sit to play it. Thus, SITar. Get it? GET IT? After the “Sgt. Pepper” fun there’s going to be another full set of Beatles favorites to close out the night. Twist and shout indeed. 8 p.m. $15.
Porch Fest
Saturday at the Back Porch Lounge
Shows like this prove that fans of heavy music do, in fact, still have hearts. Proving once again that one should never judge a book by its cover. The show itself was organized by the “Plug Uglies” crew, a group of loveable ruffians who look like a biker gang but have hearts of gold and a love for the community that is undeniable. As I type this, there are nearly 10 bands on the bill. Come early. Stay late. It’s gonna get rowdy and you’re gonna love it. Show starts at 9 p.m. Free.
African Americana with the Bearcats
Saturday at the Thirsty Turtle
African Americana, Middle Georgia’s go-to act for dark, brooding, back-alley electronica, returns to the local stage with some new tunes. The Bearcats bring their furious set of originals and covers to the Thirsty Turtle stage to quench your thirst for a good time. 10 p.m. $5.
Connor Christian
Saturday at the Crazy Bull
Inquiring minds really want to know if Connor Christian is kin to sister Christian of Night Ranger fame. That would be radder than a ‘77 Thunderbird with a T-top. Either way, Connor Christian was named “Georgia Entertainer of the Year” in 2015, “Best Country Act” in 2014 by Creative Loafing, and his debut hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Heat Seeker Chart in February 2013. Be sure to wear proper mechanical bull riding attire, because no one can deny the call of the bull at the Bull. 8 p.m. $5.
Second Sunday featuring Waker
Sunday on Coleman Hill
Whether or not Waker is the most woke band in Nashville is irrelevant. This Nashville group describes their sound as a mash up of soul, rock ‘n’ roll and funk that forms “an eclectic, danceable sound” that creates “songs that aim for the heart ... and feet.” Get your mama and bring her down to Coleman Hill park to watch the sunset and dance the evening away. Hackey sacks and hula hoops are not required, but I bet they’d be a welcome addition to the festivities. 6 p.m. Free.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
