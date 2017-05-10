Gossip, politics and scandal converge in ‘Rumors’

After 23 years of productions with the Backlot Players, including directing about 20 shows, Kim Ducheneau said it’s still a thrill to give the audience something different. With the production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” she’s doing just that.
“I have been with the Backlot Players since its very first production,” said Ducheneau, who is directing “Rumors.” “I’ve been in probably over 40 productions in 23 years and I’ve directed at least 15-20 shows. It’s always exciting to be able to bring something different to the stage.”
Opening Friday, Ducheneau said before reading the script, she had never heard of “Rumors,” even though Simon is a well known and award-winning playwright.
“It’s a farcical comedy. The lead character, Charlie Brock, is assistant deputy mayor of New York. Somehow, he has managed to accidentally shoot himself through the ear on the eve of his 10th wedding anniversary celebration. Guests begin to arrive and the host is unconscious and bleeding on his bed, while his wife is nowhere to be found. Naturally, people speculate as to what has happened,” she said.
“Rumors” is a fast-paced comedy that will keep you guessing to the very end.
“There are a lot of lies and lies to cover up lies,” Ducheneau said. “Brock’s lawyer, accountant and political analyst are all there with different viewpoints of how to best cover up what they can only assume is a scandal.”
With comedy ranging from slapstick to witty dialogue, Ducheneau said she believes there is humor in this play for everyone.
“This show is very witty and very funny. It will have you laughing like crazy, even as it tells a fairly universal message,” she said. “After all, if you never tell a lie, you never have to worry about telling the truth.”
Particularly amusing in this instance is the fact that several of the political figures in the show are being portrayed by Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, and Forsyth Deputy Mayor Greg Goolsby.
“Their real identities provide an added level of humor,” Ducheneau said. “We just got really lucky. Some people in the theater have been after them both to audition for some time, and we finally got them to audition for this one. We are really pleased with that and it’s exciting to have new blood — and such appropriate experience — in this show.”
Ducheneau said the show is fairly family friendly, although she believes that some adult language gives it a PG -13 rating.
“There is a lot to laugh at,” she said. “This show takes a hard look at rumors and the lies we tell to look good and keep our reputation the way we think it needs to be.”
“Rumors”
When: 7:30 p.m. May 12-13, 19-20; 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21
Where: Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth
Cost: $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and active military
Information: thebacklotplayers.org
