Abbey Road Live! returns with music of the Beatles

Beatles tribute band Abbey Road Live! will perform Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre, presenting a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.
Originally released June 1, 1967, the album “enjoyed a 15 week stay at the top of the US Top 200 albums during its initial chart run of 88 weeks,” according to the Beatles’ website.
Now, the Athens-based Abbey Road Live! will use orchestral accompaniment including violins, sitar, cello, clarinets and trumpet to re-create their sound in performing the entire album, which features songs such as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “When I’m 64.”
In addition to honoring “Sgt. Pepper,” Saturday’s show will include a second set of favorites from Abbey Road Live’s repertoire of more than 100 Beatles’ songs from all eras of the band’s history, according to a news release.
Abbey Road Live!
When: 8 p.m. May 13
Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.
Cost: $15
Information: coxcapitoltheatre.com
Comments