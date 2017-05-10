Out & About

May 10, 2017 7:59 AM

Abbey Road Live! returns with music of the Beatles

By Laura Shirley

lshirley@macon.com

Beatles tribute band Abbey Road Live! will perform Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre, presenting a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

Originally released June 1, 1967, the album “enjoyed a 15 week stay at the top of the US Top 200 albums during its initial chart run of 88 weeks,” according to the Beatles’ website.

Now, the Athens-based Abbey Road Live! will use orchestral accompaniment including violins, sitar, cello, clarinets and trumpet to re-create their sound in performing the entire album, which features songs such as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “When I’m 64.”

In addition to honoring “Sgt. Pepper,” Saturday’s show will include a second set of favorites from Abbey Road Live’s repertoire of more than 100 Beatles’ songs from all eras of the band’s history, according to a news release.

Abbey Road Live!

When: 8 p.m. May 13

Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.

Cost: $15

Information: coxcapitoltheatre.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 1:01

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House
'Let It Be 0:16

'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see
'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church 1:37

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View More Video

Entertainment Videos