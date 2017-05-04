Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
The 120/180 Vocal Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
AJ the DJ: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons and Roxy Rocoa: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Blues Traveler with Gene Evaro Jr.: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
The Crossroads: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
DJ Shawty Slim, DJ Roger Riddle, Big Mike and the Booty Papas and Scott Pallot and Friends: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Radio Romance: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Some Kids: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Saturday
Harold Thomas and Danger Zone with DJ Ron: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Hindsight with the Stir: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Michael Stacey: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
NSP: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Southern Outlaws: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Stoopgrass: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Tommy Emmanuel with Christie Lenee: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Uncle Earl: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
Sunday
Big Mike: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.
Thursday
Greensky Bluegrass with Joshua Davis: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Travis Bryant: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
