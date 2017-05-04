Out & About

May 04, 2017 6:52 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

The 120/180 Vocal Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

AJ the DJ: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons and Roxy Rocoa: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Blues Traveler with Gene Evaro Jr.: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

The Crossroads: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

DJ Shawty Slim, DJ Roger Riddle, Big Mike and the Booty Papas and Scott Pallot and Friends: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Radio Romance: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Some Kids: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Saturday

Harold Thomas and Danger Zone with DJ Ron: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Hindsight with the Stir: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Michael Stacey: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

NSP: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Southern Outlaws: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Stoopgrass: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Tommy Emmanuel with Christie Lenee: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Uncle Earl: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Sunday

Big Mike: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.

Thursday

Greensky Bluegrass with Joshua Davis: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Travis Bryant: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

