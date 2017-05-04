Some Kids
Friday at Billy’s Clubhouse
Wartown’s Some Kids bring their self-proclaimed “beard rock” back the the Bird stage. If their live show is as interesting as their Facebook profile pic, which features the kids headlining a gig in the pool (likely of the above-ground variety), this will prove to be one heck of an evening. One thing is for certain: it’s gonna get hairy. The strength is in the beard and the proof is in the pudding. Hair, magic, tunes, fun, unicorns? 10 p.m. No cover.
Big Mike and the Booty Papas with Roger Riddle and Scott Pallot and Friends
Friday at the Thirsty Turtle
What on God’s green Earth would inspire such an eclectic group of musicians on the same bill? The man. The myth. The legend. Macon’s favorite bartender and one of the few and the proud who can rock a ponytail and still look tougher than you, Jeff Payne, is turning 60. This evening may get crazier than your fifth birthday party at Auntie Mae’s house when cousin Ricky spiked the punch with bathtub gin and things went sideways before the birthday cake arrived. Crazy or not, it’ll be one heck of a party with hours of good times and great music. 6 p.m. $5.
Hindsight with the Stir
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
You know what they say about Hindsight? Not the overused phrase ... the band! The BAND! Local punk rockers Hindsight have been putting in some work lately playing shows, writing tunes and melting faces. The gang returns to a local stage with Atlanta’s the Stir, a rock ‘n’ roll power trio, for a bill that will certainly get rowdy. 10 p.m. $5.
Tommy Emmanuel with Christie Lenee
Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Anyone who saw Jason Isbell at the City Auditorium last year should recognize Tommy’s name. He opened the sold-out show armed with nothing but his guitar and played the ever loving snot out of it for the better part of an hour. If you dig the idea of someone shredding on an acoustic guitar, Tommy’s your guy. He came all the way from Australia to entertain you. The least you can do is show up. Opener Christi Lenee’s work has been compared to Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews, filling out a bill of impressive acoustic music. Doors 7 p.m./Music 8 p.m. $25-$40.
Greensky Bluegrass with Joshua Davis
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Rolling Stone magazine has proclaimed that Greensky Bluegrass is “representing the genre (of bluegrass) for a whole new generation.” Chicken pickers and hippies unite, because this will be a foot-stomping hootenanny with air conditioning and cold beverages. Opener Joshua Davis brings his blend of “ragtime blues, sweet jazz and real country” to the stage at the Capitol for what we believe is his first time in Macon. Doors 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $25-$40.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
