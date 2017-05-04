Blues Traveler sells out first show at the Cox

Grammy award-winning band Blues Traveler will be playing a sold-out show for their first appearance at the Cox Capitol Theatre on Friday.
The band will be touring to support their newest album “Blow Up the Moon,” their first collaborative album in their 25-year career.
“Blow Up the Moon” features collaborations from an eclectic mix of artists including Plain White T’s, 3OH!3, Dirty Heads with Rome (of Sublime), Hanson and Bowling for Soup. Prior to this album, it was rare for an outside artist to even write with them. According to the Cox’s website, writing the album was an organic process for the band.
Folk singer-songwriter Gene Evaro Jr. will be opening for Blues Traveler. Evaro, who hails from Southern California, most recently opened for Elle King and has had songs featured on shows like “Deadliest Catch” and Ian Somerhalder’s “Time Framed.”
Blues Traveler
When: 8 p.m. May 5
Where: Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St.
Information: Check coxcapitoltheatre.com for fan re-sell tickets if they become available
Comments