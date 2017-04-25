Comedian Tim Hawkins bringing laughs, music to Macon

Comedian Tim Hawkins believes that “laughter is always the best medicine – when the medication runs out.”
Pulling his punch lines from everyday life, Hawkins excels at pointing out the absurdity of and hilarity of modern daily life.
“The perils of marriage, homeschooling, and growing up in the Midwest may not exemplify the rock star life, but they make for really good punchlines,” according to his press release.
The 100-plus sold-out shows a year prove his potency. Of course, Hawkins’ hilarity with his guitar may help motivate his fans.
Songs like “The Chick-fil-A Song,” “Cletus Take the Reel,” “A Homeschool Family,” and “The Government Can,” make his live shows an event not to be missed, and have catapulted Hawkins into viral video YouTube fame.
As for Hawkins, he shrugs it off. “It’s not like I have a choice,” he said. “Comedy is my only life skill.”
Boasting nine comedy specials, including his most recent one, “Just About Enough,” Hawkins has become a recognized comedic voice in high demand.
In 2002, Hawkins gave up his job as a grocery truck driver, with the goal of creating a genuinely funny – and yet family friendly – comedy show.
“If you can’t laugh at yourself, laugh at other people,” Hawkins urges on his Facebook page. His desire to highlight the brokenness of human nature, while marveling at its hilarity, has led him down a highly successful path.
With a show geared for those who find humor in regular life, Hawkins urges people to come and see him. For those who do not usually find daily life humorous, Hawkins urges them to come out seeking new perspectives.
“All I do is live my life and make notes,” Hawkins said. It helps that he has a uniquely honest approach to looking at life. “When you connect with a group of people, they relate to you. If you can latch onto the truth, you’re doing yourself favor.”
What: Tim Hawkins, in concert
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Macon City Auditorium
Phone: 800-745-3000
Cost: $22+
Comments