You want me to do what? That sounds painful…

Zero point Zero…anyone who knows me gets the joke…
I’m not one of those race braggers – you know – those that people that put the 26.2 stickers on their car, post pictures of their medals on Facebook, ramble endlessly to their friends about how GU energy and sport beans helped them achieve their PR (personal record – for the naïve) ------- BUT I WANT TO BE!
I mean, I think I want to be?? I thought about running once, but then realized that the bear had a severe limp and I could probably just speed walk my way out of danger.
Anyway, after returning from a weekend trip to Disney World where my wife completed the Dark Side Challenge (running both the Star Wars 10K and the Star Wars Half Marathon), I am somehow compelled by “the force” to get off my lazy bum and run.
Now my people (the Hopis) are known for long distance running, but somehow I didn’t get that gene.
Don’t get me wrong – I used to run with the best of them, cutting left and right on the soccer field in the hopes of scoring that glorious goal. But running for running’s sake, solo, or in a pack never did it for me. That was until I saw the MEDALS!!!
Run Disney’s new Star Wars themed coast to coast race is called the Kessel Run. You think I’m crazy, hundreds of people dress in themed costumes and get up at 3a.m. to stand in a corral and scarf down bananas and applesauce just to feel the pain of achievement.
But seriously, I am thinking about getting off the couch and doing a 5k in hopes that I can be ready next year to claim the ultimate galactic victory. This Kessel Run includes the Light Side Challenge and the Dark Side Challenge, with a 10K and Half Marathon at both Disneyland and Disney World. You get 8 amazing medals (basically a MR. T. starter kit), like a shiny death star, an attacking tie fighter, a silhouetted Kylo Wren, a fierce Storm Trooper and more.
I’m a little worried, because I like food and beer and training means sacrifice, sweating, and working hard – none of which is actually appealing to me.
If you are an inexperienced runner like me, it also means pushing yourself to do something different. So with the promise of all the technology perks that come with running (I’ve been given permission to buy an Apple Watch, maybe some cool headphones, a hydration pack, shoes, … I need all the gear if I am doing this), I shall head down this road (pun intended) and start training.
You could join me and get in the spring spirit! There are races everywhere across Middle Georgia.
The famous Macon Labor Day Road Race opens for registration next week. There is the 5k going on at the Annual Autism Awareness Festival in Forsyth – a good cause – and great trail.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia will be hosting their 5k/10k/15k runs at Central City Park. You could grab a Nu-Way hot dog on Emery Highway to celebrate afterward, or you could head up the road to Flovilla for the Third Annual Flo Who? Flo What? 5K to benefit Relay for Life.
Best of luck. And remember: Do or do not, there is no try.
Chris Tsavatewa is the Director of Experiential Learning at Middle Georgia State University, and an overly engaged citizen. You can follow him on Twitter @chiefchippy and criticize his grammar.
Note1 : insert local race image here - images
Comments