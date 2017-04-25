Concert wraps up MSO’s 40th season

The Macon Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 40th anniversary season with “Symphony Fantastique” on Saturday at the Grand Opera House.
“The concert will open with the exciting strains of Glinka’s ‘Russlan and Ludmilla Overture,’ which is truly a showpiece, and the second selection by Fauré is simply delightful,” Music Director Maestro Gerald Steichen said.
“We’ll also feature some of Hoagy Carmichael’s classics, including ‘Georgia on My Mind,’ ‘Lazy River’ and ‘Skylark,’ which are some of my personal American Songbook classics. And then the highlight of the concert, Berlioz’s ‘Symphonie fantastique,’ is one of the greatest works in the orchestral repertoire.”
Before leading the season’s largest orchestra, Steichen will be available to ticketholders for an informal Conductor Chat at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the composers and history of the works being presented.
“Our patrons who attend the Conductor Chat tell us they enjoy the music even more after learning about the music and composers,” said Sheryl Towers, CEO of the MSO.
“Symphony Fantastique”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 29
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $40 adults, $20 students, $15 children 12 and under
Information: maconsymphony.com
Comments