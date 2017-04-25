Out & About

April 25, 2017 3:16 PM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Chris Bandi: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Far From Over: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Stone Senate: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Tom Perkins and Bransen Ireland: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Trae Pierce and the T-Stones: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

The Vegabonds with the High Divers: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Saturday

Derek Poteat, Killick Hinds and Michael Pierce, Quest Giver and Ancient Whales: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Most Wanted: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Ryan West: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

The Skeeterz: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Wes and Ronnie: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Zoso: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801

Yester Daze: AP’s Hidden Hideaway Bar and Grill, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656

Thursday

Brantley Harris: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Faun and a Pan Flute: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Susto with Parker Gispert of the Whigs: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

