Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Chris Bandi: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Far From Over: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Stone Senate: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Tom Perkins and Bransen Ireland: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Trae Pierce and the T-Stones: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
The Vegabonds with the High Divers: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Saturday
Derek Poteat, Killick Hinds and Michael Pierce, Quest Giver and Ancient Whales: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Most Wanted: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Ryan West: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Skeeterz: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Wes and Ronnie: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Zoso: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801
Yester Daze: AP’s Hidden Hideaway Bar and Grill, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656
Thursday
Brantley Harris: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Faun and a Pan Flute: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Susto with Parker Gispert of the Whigs: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
