Out & About Main Calendar for April 21, 2017.

FESTIVALS
Earth Fest
An annual celebration of the earth and sustainability for the entire community to enjoy. Activities include yoga, mural painting, tie-dye, a raffle and live music. Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-8659. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 21.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Strawberry Festival
Pick your own strawberries or we’ll pick them for you. Enjoy the attractions, live music, visit with Strawberry Shortcake and the Strawberry Princess, shop in the Georgia Grown Farm Market and gift shop, and relax with homemade strawberry ice cream and other strawberry treats. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $15. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Milledgeville Film Festival
Screenings of domestic and international shorts and features, panels, workshops and after-parties. Screenings are held on the Georgia College campus and on the grounds of the former Central State Hospital. Industry panels and workshops are held at the Campus Black Box Theatre in Milledgeville and at Georgia College. The Writer’s Panel takes place following the Filmmakers/Writers Brunch at author Flannery O’Connor’s historic homestead Andalusia. To purchase tickets, get schedules, view film trailers and get other information, visit milledgevillefilmfest.com. April 26-30.
Just Tap’d Craft Beer Festival
Sample a variety of craft beers while enjoying live musical performances by Lauren Tuttle, American Blvd. and Bear Catz. Plus, food vendors and yard games. Free admission for all ages; beer tasting tickets extra. Rosa Parks Square, across from Just Tap’d, 488 First St. justtapd.com. 1-5 p.m. April 29.
JazzFest
Featuring a sunset performance by the Georgia College Jazz Band and saxophonist Jeff Coffin, of the Dave Matthews Band. Also including music by jazz bands from area high schools. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pecan Grove, Central State Hospital, Milledgeville. Free. Allied Arts, 478-452-3950. 3 p.m. April 29.
Middle Georgia Wine Festival
Taste wines from around the world. Benefits Scottish Rite’s Georgia RiteCare Program. $35. maconscottishrite.com. Al Sihah Shrine Center, 222 Mecca Drive. 6-10 p.m. April 29.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. Featuring Rick James’ Stone City Band and Kierra Sheard and Pastor John P. Kee and the New Life Community Choir. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences with emcee Kim Coles. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 30.
Battle of Byron
Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 pm. May 6-7.
Hayneville JamFest
With music by Campbell Airlines, Pat Bergeson and Jimmy Hall, Jack Pearson Band and the Has Beens. Bring your lawn chairs and BYOB; food trucks will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Museum of Aviation. Limited tickets. Kingsland Farm in Hayneville, 153 Kingsland Road, Hawkinsville. $40 advance. Haynevillejamfest.com. shop.museumofaviation.org. 4-11 p.m. May 13.
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Jug Festival 5K and 1Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Craft and pottery vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pottery live auction at 2 p.m. Crafter demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. May 20.
SUMMER CAMPS
STEM Summer Camps
For rising pre-K-twelfth grade students. Featuring hands-on STEM- and history-focused learning experiences. Rigorous, goal setting experiences challenge students to solve problems while highlighting career opportunities and workforce development strategies. National STEM Academy at the Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $135 per week. 478-926-7313. museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, June 5-July 21.
Mercer Youth Programs
College for Kids: for rising first-fifth grade students. Mercer Youth University: for rising sixth-eighth grade students. Summer enrichment programs designed to cultivate students’ writing, math and science skills while allowing their imaginations to soar. The programs include creative activities, hands-on experiences, exercise, creative arts and guest speakers. Teachers are trained in STEM programs and fully qualified and certified. Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University Drive. $185 per weekly morning or afternoon course. 478-301-2441. Mcnc4kids@mercer.edu. 9 a.m.-noon and/or 1-4 p.m. June 5-9, 12-16 and 19-23.
I am the Arts Summer Camp
Dance, music and etiquette classes. Space is limited. Phillips Studio, 905 Main St. $90, includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and T-shirt. Richard and Gwen Phillips, owners/directors, 478-394-5018. Sabrina Brown-Purnell, assistant director, 404-992-5438. Registration: 1-3 p.m. May 6; camp: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 6-22.
Young Artist Camp
For ages 7-12. Campers will learn the essential principles that every artist knows to create art while they create projects in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing and mixed media. Space is limited. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. $200 per child per week ($170 per week for members), includes all supplies; $50 per child per week for aftercare. 478-238-6051. the567center.org/art-classes. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 19-23 and July 17-21.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Trendy Treasures Marketplace
Featuring vendors of jewelry, hair bows, needlecrafts, home décor, kitchenware, baked goods, skin care, nutritional items and more. Door prize drawings every hour. Porter Ellis Center, 5987 Houston Road. Free admission and parking. Saralyn Smith, text, 478-396-9991. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Hulda Cook Developmental Disabilities Ministries Extravanganza
An evening of music and song hosted by Jeff Cleghorn; bake sale. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins. $10. 478-951-1976. 6:30 p.m. April 21.
“Risen”
A theatrical and illustrative worship experience. Benefits Tammy Dunning’s Liver Recovery Fund. Presented by IMIME Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15/$5. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. April 21.
“He Touched Me”
Passion play. Limited seating, come early. May not be suitable for infants or very young children. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road. Donations accepted. uccmacon.com. 6:30 p.m. April 23.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Hear the band cover Led Zeppelin’s album. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert Series
Featuring Ladies of Interchange and Nu Breed. Gateway Park, Otis Redding Statue Location, 301 Riverside Drive. Free. 6 p.m. April 23.
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Live Jazz with Metta Quintet
In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. April 30.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 6.
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert Series
Featuring Soulosophy Band. Gateway Park, Otis Redding Statue Location, 301 Riverside Drive. Free. 6 p.m. May 7.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Abbey Road Live
Abbey Road Live presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 13.
Second Sunday Concert
Sponsored by Bragg Jam.Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. May 13.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. May 21.
Jazz in the Courtyard
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 28.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Sock Hop
Dust off your poodle skirts and letter sweaters. Enjoy music, dancing and refreshments at the Stone Pavilion. The Friends of Indian Springs State Park will sell dinner and Coke floats. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. $5 parking. 770-504-2277. GaStateParks.org. 6-9 p.m. May 13.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Klassic Kountry. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Bonnie Ridge Bluegrass, the Wranglers, Kirkland and Friends. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Ray Knighton and Wanell Collins and the Phoenix Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“La La Land”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. April 27.
Movie Premiere: “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. April 28.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, April 28.
Senior Cinema
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. May 10.
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Summer Movies in the Park: “The Suicide Squad”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, May 26.
FUNDRAISERS
Get Milledgeville Moving 5K and Fun Run
Hosted by Bodyplex. Proceeds will be donated to Oak Hill Middle School, Baldwin High School, John Milledge Academy, Georgia Military Prep School and the Georgia College and State University Exercise Science Program. Central State Hospital campus, Milledgeville. Race registration is available on Active.com. 8 a.m. April 22.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Watch teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Supports mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
“Rising Stars Lighting the Future”
Presented by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Proceeds provide scholarships to deserving students as they pursue their goals for higher education. Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave. Shirley Lawson, shirleylawson@cox.net. 6 p.m. April 22.
Jean Coleman Cherished Children Golf Tournament
This year’s tournament is dedicated to the memory of Bob Coleman. Play a round of golf, watch a children’s performance and enjoy lunch and homemade desserts prepared by Church Women United. Waterford Golf Club, 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. $50 per person, $200 per team. For information or to register a team, call LiAnne Martin, 478-442-4378 or visit Cherishedchildrenwr.com. April 28.
Four-Man Scramble Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Lunch served after round. Hosted by Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia. Healy Point Country Club, 293 River North Blvd. $100 per golfer. fcccg.org. 8-8:30 a.m. player check-in, 9 a.m. shotgun start, April 28.
Enchanted Serenity Ball
Kids can meet their favorite princesses and pirates. Have a sword fight with Captain Jack, get dolled up with Rapunzel, take a pic with Tinkerbell and go under the sea with the Little Mermaid. Costumes encouraged. Proceeds benefit patients of Serenity Hospice. 478-929-1616. $15. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 2-5 p.m. April 29.
All About Animals Rescue Run
A 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run will be held. Registration will be available day of race. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road. $25 for 10K; $20 for 5K and one-mile fun run before May 3. Register at racerpal.com and day of race. 478-405-7133. 8 a.m. May 6.
Dancing Stars of Central Georgia
Watch local celebrities dance to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. $125 ticket includes dinner, open bar and show. dancingstarsofcentralgeorgia.com. 404-430-1278. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 6 p.m. May 6.
William L. Turner Golf Classic 2017 Tournament
Eighteen-hole four-person scramble. Hosted by the Men of Omega Gamma Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the William L. Turner Uplift Foundation. Benefits scholarship funds for local college-bound high school seniors, youth athletics, elderly home activities, youth camps and more. International City Golf Course, 100 Sandy Run Road, Warner Robins. $75 advance, $85 on-site for individuals; $300 foursome. James Boles, 301-267-0425. qgg.clubexpress.com. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start, June 3.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Ethiopian Manuscripts and Scrolls
Sean M. Winslow, a manuscript historian and expert, will discuss the Ethiopian scribal tradition accompanied by a selection of Ethiopian manuscripts and scrolls. Room 112, Professional Sciences and Conference Center, Middle Georgia State University, Macon campus. Free. Andrew Reeves, andrew.reeves1@mga.edu. 11 a.m. April 21.
“Was the Civil War Here?”
Come and be surprised. Hosted by the Warner Robins Heritage Society. Nola Brantley Memorial Library, 721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free. Art Howard, 478-396-1549. 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 24.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 26.
Author Chat with Laura Holt
Midstate native Laura Holt, author of “Fathoms Below,” a new fantasy novel geared toward ages 12 and older, will discuss her writing. Dot Baker Community Room, M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 5 p.m. April 27.
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Saturday is half-price day. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. April 27: $5 admission; April 28-29: free admission. Free parking every day. 478-952-6493. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
PAGEANTS
Miss GA South Pageant
Ages 0-26. Pageant held in Adel. Deadline to enter: July 1. Winners in Teen and Miss competitions will receive paid entry to the Miss GA USA or Miss Teen USA Pageant. For more information, call 912-381-7070 or email missgasouth@hotmail.com. Registration July 1; pageant July 21-22.
ET CETERA
Cheer on the Macon Mayhem
The boys in blue are defending home ice against the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the second round of the SHPL playoffs. Come support Macon’s hometown hockey team as they play for the SPHL President’s Cup. Tickets are $20 for glass seats and $14 for all other seats. Seating is general admission. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or at the Macon Coliseum Box Office. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m. April 21.
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. April 21-22 and 28-29.
TGIF Spring Break Fridays
Enjoy attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, shopping in the Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21.
Cotton Avenue Pop-up Plaza
A portion of Cotton Avenue will become a temporary pedestrian plaza with outdoor furniture, planter boxes, live music by DJ B3, Maggie Renfroe, Some Kids and Sophie Leveille, and free yoga session by Sparks Yoga at 10 a.m. Saturday; participants are encouraged to bring mats and water. Hosted by NewTown Macon. Cotton Avenue and Second Street. Free. newtownmacon.com/popupplaza. 5-9 p.m. April 21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Indian Artifact ID Day
Hosted by the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. Bring Indian artifacts for identification and approximate dating; this includes arrow heads, pieces of pottery and other Indian artifacts. The OAS does not estimate monetary values or buy or sell Indian artifacts. The Opry House, 468 McCrackin Street, Juliette. Free. Michael Lynch, 478-785-1777. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. April 22.
Community Clean Up
Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Selected community center locations will host community clean-ups for Earth Day. Crafts for kids, and the largest turnout gets a prize. Trash pickup and recycling. All ages welcome. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Locations: Frank Johnson, North Macon Park, Bloomfield Park, Memorial Park, L.H. Williams, Rosa Jackson and East Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. 10 a.m.-noon April 22.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Hometown Celebration
Block party featuring bands including Scott Little Band, the Majestics and Blind Driver. Plus, activities for the entire family, trolley rides, giveaways and more. Bring lawn chairs. 100 block of W. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. 2-10 p.m. April 22.
McKibben Lane Elementary School 50th Anniversary Celebration
Past principals, staff, students and parents will gather along with current board members and other school officials. McKibben Lane cafeteria, 990 Newport Road. 2-4 p.m. April 23.
Pet Show
Children can show their pets in categories including Best Dressed, Best Behaved, Cutest Walk and Most Unique. Winners from each category will then compete to be named “Best in Show.” Registration begins at 2 p.m., and judging begins at 3 p.m. Also featuring a show by “The Freedom Fidos,” who will be demonstrating how they train rescue dogs to help war veterans. There will also be a booth on pet CPR, a miniature petting zoo, games, refreshments and more. Hosted by the Museum of Arts and Sciences and Coliseum Northside Hospital. Coliseum Northside Hospital front lawn. Free admission; $2 per pet registered for judging; accepting donations of pet food for animals in need. MASmacon.org. coliseumhealthsystem.com. 478-477-3232. 2-4:30 p.m. April 23.
Spring Rose Hill Ramble
Jim Barfield will lead the tour and take visitors through the history of the William Wolfe Cemetery, past Oak Ridge and down to the Bond and Johnston monuments. Hosted by Historic Macon and the Friends of Rose Hill Cemetery. Departs from the Madison Street gate, Rose Hill Cemetery, 1091 Riverside Drive. $5, free for Friends of Rose Hill. 2-4 p.m. April 23.
Enshrinement Banquet
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame will honor new inductees Elton D. (Don) Brooks Jr., Sgt. Mike J. Ferros and Richard (Dick) Fortenberry. Attire is business suit or black tie optional. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $85 per person, of which $35 is tax deductible. gaaviationhalloffame.com. Nicole Bissette, 478-328-0704 or nbissette@museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and program, April 29.
Ethnic Awards Gala
Presented by Willis Slater Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. April 29.
Spring Saturdays on the Farm
Flowers blooming, gentle breeze blowing and attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29 and May 6.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. May 4.
Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; 5-8 p.m. May 5-6; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the North Macon area; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit: ticket holders will also be able to view unique flower displays by local florists on the main levels of Hay House. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Seminars: Walter Reeves on “How to Be Sherlock Holmes in Your Garden,” 2:30 p.m. May 5, Hay House; Tim Lake Sr. on practical regional gardening concepts, 11 a.m. May 6, Hay House; free. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. May 5-7.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Programs include 15 different hands-on science and technology workshops of which students will select three. Topics include “Robotics,” “Astro Training” and “Rocketry.” For students in first-eighth grades. Pre-registration is required; parents do not have to accompany their children. Students are provided pizza for lunch and a T-shirt. Hosted by the National S.T.E.M. Academy. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. Candi James, 478-926-5558 or cjames@museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Little Latina Girls Day
Celebrating Latina girls’ heritage, culture and empowerment, we will also recognize and award local Latina women in the community who have made an impact in Middle Georgia. The event will be spoken in Spanish and some English. Girls of all backgrounds are welcome, along with one parent/guardian. Dress attire is formal/dressy. Hosted by Macon Magnolias. Macon City Hall. Free. Sign up at magnoliasenri.wixsite.com/mysite-1/ or call 478-227-3498. 11 a.m. May 6.
Ocmulgee Water Trail Paddle: Half Moon Paddle
An estimated 3-hour paddle depending on water flow. Registration includes T-shirt and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership. Dodge County Landing (near Eastman) to Half Moon Landing, Abbeville. $35 early registration; $40 after April 15. ocmulgeewatertrail.com. 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m. May 6.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. May 6 and June 3.
Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Beginners
Develop fundamental skills such as balance, steering and recovery techniques. After class, get a free one-hour paddleboard rental. Register in advance. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $25, plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. 9:30-11 a.m. May 6, 14, 20 and 28.
Battle of the Schools Scholarship and Talent Showcase
Presented by Sigma Gamma Rho. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. May 7.
Adult Field Day
Adults enjoy being a kid again and compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. $150 for a team of six, includes T-shirt, swag bag and lunch. maconbibb.us/recreation. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Noon May 20.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. The new route will take participants through Mercer Village, adding food and beverage options to this year’s program. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m. May 21.
Family Farm Day
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned skills and chores. Enjoy blacksmithing, woodstove cooking, sewing and more. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 27.
WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event
Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles vs WWE Champion Bray Watt; Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and more; card subject to change. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $18-$103; VIP Experience packages available. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7:30 p.m. May 29.
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, through October.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
Comments