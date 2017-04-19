Find opera, art, music and more in Middle Georgia

Tchaikovsky’s lyric opera “Eugene Onegin” will be broadcast live in high-definition by the Metropolitan Opera to the historic Douglass Theatre on Saturday. The composer added dramatic music to the novel by Alexander Pushkin, considered by many to be the greatest Russian poet and the founder of modern Russian literature.
The three-act opera tells the story of a selfish hero who lives to regret his rejection of a young woman’s love and his careless incitement of a fatal duel with his best friend. See “Eugene Onegin” at 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the Douglass features William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” broadcast live by the National Theatre in London. This comedy is believed to have been written around 1601 as entertainment for the close of the Christmas season. The story centers on twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola, who is disguised as a boy, falls in love with Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with the Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her thinking she is a man. The hilarity of “Twelfth Night” begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Art Exhibit
Next week is your last to see the work of Hazel Struby Caldwell on display at the Travis Jean gallery. In her work as an art therapist at hospitals and in juvenile detention facilities, Caldwell helped children battling cancer, adolescents facing sentencing, and adults battling PTSD and other mental health disorders.
Caldwell, whose parents attended Mercer University, is in her fourth year as an adjunct professor there. She has illustrated many books, including “Shine!” by Peg Walton, a story about growing up and gaining self-confidence.
“The Art of Hazel Struby Caldwell” is on display at the Travis Jean art gallery through April 30.
Arts Award
The third annual Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Award, which is given to an individual or group that has exhibited a strong dedication to and support for the arts, will be presented to the Redding family.
Zelma Redding founded the Otis Redding Foundation in her husband’s honor in 2007. The organization provides educational awareness programs in the arts and humanities, including the annual summer Otis Music Camp. Because of the work spearheaded by three generations of Reddings, a statewide charter school, known as the Dream Academy, is slated to open next year.
The award ceremony and free concert by the Mercer University Orchestra will take place at Mercer’s Fickling Hall on April 28.
