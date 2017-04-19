Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
A.J. Gaither OMB: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
D and A: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
From Within: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
The Georgia Flood with Royal Johnson: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Natalie Brady: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Skeeterz Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
Yester Daze Rock Band: 20’s Pub, Riverside Drive, 3076 Riverside Drive, 478-475-5860.
Saturday
8 Second Ride: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
The Bama Gamblers: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Big Daddy and Company: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Boothill: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
Brian Whitehead and Friends: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.
Frank Hurricane, Liz Durette and Robert Lee Coleman: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Free Lance Ruckus: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Jared Ashley: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Rob Walker and Eddie Stone: Bird Cat BBQ, 3021 N. Columbia St., Milledgeville, 478-387-2757.
Sunday
Sarieon Los: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Southern Culture on the Skids with the Royal Hounds: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Thursday
Incited, Headrush, Capitol Offense and Strengthen What Remains: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Comments