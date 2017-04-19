The Georgia Flood with Royal Johnson
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Georgia Flood is a family tradition going on 13 years now. “Brooks would play guitar and I’d play drums back when we were just 7 and 10,” says Lane. “We were the family entertainment at every reunion and birthday party.” But these brothers have moved from living rooms to large stages over the past seven years. Starting with the blues, they cut their teeth in smoky clubs and biker bars refining their technique, which resulted in a straight-ahead songwriting style and rock mentality. 10 p.m. $5.
Frank Hurricane, Liz Durette and Robert Lee Coleman
Saturday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Frank Hurricane’s bandcamp page states that his music is “spiritual mountain psychedelic gangsta folk.” When and if you figure out what that means, you let us know. In the meantime, know this: Frank’s live show is intense and unwieldy in a manner that demands the audience to embrace the strange and savor the moment. Frank will be joined by electric organ potpourri purveyor Liz Durrette and Macon legend Robert Lee Coleman. 9 p.m. $5.
Free Lance Ruckus
Saturday at the Thirsty Turtle
In April 1976, just as the weather was getting warm enough to let the windows down in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Lance Ruckus was cruising down back roads with Thirsty, his trusty turtle sidekick. Zeppelin’s IV was testing the decibel limits of his Firebird’s speaker system, and a half joint was hanging from his lip, nary a care in the world. Suddenly there were blue lights, handcuffs, the cold gray interior of a jail cell, and the phrase “25 to life” ringing in his ears. Just for half a joint, man. It turns out Lance was sleeping with the judge’s wife, which is what led to the heavy sentencing. It’s atrocious that this mishandling of the law has been allowed to exist for so long. Say it with me now: Free. Lance. Ruckus. Free. Lance. Ruckus. 10 p.m. $5.
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV
Saturday at the Grand Opera House
The Black Jacket Symphony provides a concert experience in two phases. For the first set, the hand-picked group of musicians present a classic album — Led Zeppelin’s “IV” in this case — with “no sonic detail being overlooked.” No coloring outside the lines, as it were. The musicians “do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album.” For the second set, the group loosens up and presents a greatest hits set from the selected artist, complete with light show and rock ‘n’ roll antics. Let’s hope they leave that notorious fish behind. 8 p.m. $25.
Southern Culture on the Skids with the Royal Hounds
Sunday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Southern Culture on the Skids describe themselves as a “greasy mix of surf, rockabilly, R&B and country-fried garage with a side of psych” that “(drives) fans into ecstatic, sweat-drenched paroxysms of joy.” The Chapel Hill, North Carolina, band has been at it since 1983, spreading the rock ‘n’ roll gospel and wearing out plenty of pearl-buttoned shirts along the way. They released their newest record late last year, which saw them take a sonic turn as they fleshed out the band’s alter-ego, the Electric Pinecones, which, as it turns out, is also the name of the album. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $25.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
Comments