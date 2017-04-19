Daylily Festival returns with fun for everyone

From flowers and crafts to chainsaw carving and cheerleaders, the Daylily Festival has something fun for every member of the family. It all happens Saturday in Gray.
The festival features arts and crafts ranging from pottery and jewelry, as well as garden items including a variety of shrubs and annuals.
“We have over 700 varieties of daylilies alone,” said Haley Watson, executive director of Main Street Gray. “There is a big selection of everyday garden plants, as well. Vendors will be on site to sell garden tools and equipment.”
And if you just can’t get enough of those pretty flowers at the festival, head back June 3 for the daylily flower show hosted by the Gray Garden Club at Knox Civic Center.
Watson enthusiastically encouraged people to come out for the annual Daylily Festival by touting some unique events.
“We are making changes this year, but lots of our favorite events will return. Of course, we have a kids area and bouncy houses and all that stuff,” she said. “We also have some unique events like chainsaw carving by Chap Nelson’s Chaptuacular Chainsaw Carving. He raises money for cystic fibrosis and has been doing this for a while. He’s done all kinds of art. He starts carving a big log with a chain saw. It will begin and 9 a.m. and it will end at 5 p.m. The carving will be a surprise to us all.”
Live music and other performances begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
“Our performance line up starts at 9 a.m. with the chorus from Jones County High School. The Dames Ferry Cheer Squad and their chorus will perform at 9:30 a.m. The Gray Elementary Jazzy Pups, chorus and Spinmasters will perform at 9:45 a.m. Turner Woods Elementary Dance Team performs at 10:15 a.m.. Ignite Martial Arts performs at 10:45 a.m. The Jones County Cloggers will be on stage at 11:15 a.m. At noon, the ATA Martial Arts will perform. At 12:30 p.m., Stacey Blanton Barreth will sing. At 2 p.m. the Southern Outlaws will perform. Lastly, at 3:30 p.m. Dusty MacCook will wrap up the musical performances.”
Food vendors will be on site with barbecue, kettle corn, gator tail, snow cones and more. Vendors also will sell a variety of packaged foods, including jams, jellies and honey.
“The money raised (from festival admission) will be used to pay for our other annual events, which are free. They include our August Beach Bash, Spoons and Tunes in September and our City Lights and Hallowed Nights Halloween events,” Watson said.
Daylily Festival
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22
Where: Pecan Orchard, 273 Railroad St., Gray
Cost: $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger
Information: mainstreetgray.org
