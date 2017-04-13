The Night Shift.
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
The Night Shift. is from Atlanta, and just like Godspeed! You Black Emperor, the Go! Team, or Mötley Crüe, they love unnecessary punctuation. Ostensibly the only other thing those bands have in common is an ability to drive my autocorrect crazy. (IT ISN’T A NEW SENTENCE!!) The Night Shift. is a “metal, pop punk, alternative rock, folk, psych rock, indie and jam rock band” that specializes in creating “sweet sonic riffs” and “all types of timbres.” They’re good at alliteration as well. 10 p.m. $5.
Banny Grove, Tim Kaiser and Material World
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Remember the opening pages of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” when the night is tinted green and the wind is howling through a calliope that’s also bouncing around on a train car full of a bunch of carnies? Can you imagine what that might sound like? Cacophonous and beautiful all the the same time. You’ll get the chance to experience that noise in person at Fresh Produce Music Hall on Sunday night when the circus comes to town by way of Banny Grove, Tim Kaiser and Material World. 9 p.m. $5.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters
Wednesday at the Douglass Theatre
Though most people know Billy Bob Thornton, the actor and filmmaker, his first love was music. The Boxmasters, formed in 2007, has garnered attention in Americana circles, charting with “The Poor House” and “Mod Billy,” a song based on a term that has been used to describe the group’s sound, a nod to both the British mod sound of the 1960s and sounds of the American South. Word on the street is that Billy Bob and the Boxmasters are stoked to play the same stage at the Douglass that a teenage Otis Redding once performed on. 7:30 p.m. $40.
Bobby Rush
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Bobby Rush returns to Macon after winning a Grammy award for Best Traditional Blues Album a few months ago. Bobby may be in his 80s, but don’t let that fool you. He still puts on one heck of a show, a live performance that he’s been honing on the Chitlin’ Circuit since the Eisenhower administration. 8 p.m. $20.
CBDB
Thursday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Dude? Where’s my car? Who cares, it’s 4/20. CBDB is almost as fun to pronounce as Tuscaloosa, the band’s hometown. Phonetics aside, CBDB is fun to say, especially on such a hallowed day. CBDB claims to be the “purveyors of joyfunk,” something that one can imagine pairs well with a hula hoop and a fog machine. Did we mention that they’re playing on 4/20? Whether you choose to celebrate like Willie Nelson or Snoop Dogg, you can blaze up in spirit with CBDB at the Bird. 10 p.m. $5.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
