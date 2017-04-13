One big weekend reason enough to love Macon in springtime

I know most Maconites associate good times in spring with the “Pinkest Party on Earth,” but it’s important to recognize a simple fact: Slowly but surely (and through the hard work of an army of volunteers), the second weekend in April has become the stuff of legend around these parts.
On the second Saturday in April: The Magnolia Soap Box Derby started nearly a decade ago as a crazy idea spawned in the wee hours of the morning on a front porch of the street that bears its name. What started out as a barely sanctioned event with a handful of cars has now grown into an event that hosted 16 Gravity Racing Challenge/STEM cars from high schools throughout Middle Georgia, and 36 adult cars total in the shade tree and professional categories.
It attracted thousands of spectators cheering on dozens of teams. There were even 150 kids, all bound for glory (though not at the same time) onboard their trusty big wheels flying down Magnolia Street — with appropriate adult supervision and safety provisions, of course.
On the second Sunday in April: Music plus community for free is an easy way to sum up this concert series, which runs every second Sunday from April through October on Coleman Hill. Second Sunday has been around a little longer than the Magnolia Soap Box Derby, but only by a few years.
In fact, at one point, both events were held on Magnolia Street on the same day (Second Sunday moved to Coleman Hill a few years ago). The only reason this changed was the glorious fact that both events had grown to a size that warranted the change, giving each event a day of its own.
That, friends, is the point. The beauty of this past weekend is not rooted exclusively in the perfect weather — though it was pretty grand, especially considering the tornado scares the previous week — or the great turnout for both events. It’s that these events started as “crazy ideas” that have grown into something that everyone can enjoy.
If you dig these free community events, remember that they’re run by groups of volunteers who put in countless hours organizing them. If you find one of these volunteers, give them a high five. Better yet, see how you can get involved next year.
For more information about the Magnolia Soap Box Derby, find them on Facebook or head to magnoliaderby.com.
For more information about the Second Sunday concert series, visit braggjam.org/second-sunday.
Chris Nylund is a founding member of Field Note Stenographers, a collective of local musicians who write about shows in Middle Georgia. He likes books without pictures, good music and playing a variety of instruments with varying degrees of success. Contact him at fieldnotestenographers@gmail.com.
Comments