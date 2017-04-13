Big time funny comes to Macon

When you’re critically acclaimed by some of pop culture’s most famous comedians, it’s safe to say you’re telling the right jokes.
Brian Regan’s undeniable talent has garnered the attention and approval of industry veterans such as Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, just name a few, as his industry-peer admirers are almost endless.
You can assess the funny for yourself when he comes to Macon’s Grand Opera House on Thursday night.
“I’m excited to return to Macon. I have a lot of friends and family in Georgia and a sister that lives in Savannah. It’ll be nice to be back,” Regan said in an interview.
He said the job of being a comedian, essentially doing what you love, is a “pretty audacious quest.”
“It still thrills me after all this time and is, simply put, a fun way to make a living,” Regan said. “When I dropped out of college, of course my parents wanted me to complete a degree first, prior to pursuing comedy, but at the same time they were surprisingly supportive. Maybe that’s what happens when you’re one of eight kids and your parents throw a wide net.”
Having lived in almost every corner of the country — from Florida, to New York, to Los Angeles — Regan currently resides in Las Vegas with his wife and two children.
“I’ve been in Las Vegas for about 14 years and have really found a place I like living. When my oldest was born, I committed to cutting my schedule in half, touring only 26 of the 52 weekends — as my schedule is usually set to perform Thursday through Sunday,” he said.
Regan is a regular on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and has made 28 appearances on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” His likeability is easy to understand as his performances are free from profanity.
Regan said he draws from everyday life when compiling and creating new material.
“I’ll get an idea for a bit or a joke, just from things that happen to me on a daily basis. It’s then the ability to see something in that occurrence and craft it into something interesting. Then you’re constantly outlining and rewriting to better convey an idea,” Regan said of his craft.
The critically-acclaimed live broadcast of “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” was the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history and was pitched by Regan himself.
Currently, aside from his 80-city tour, Regan is getting ready for the release of “Loudermilk,” a 10-episode series directed by Peter Farrelly, coming out this fall on the Audience Network.
Brian Regan
When: 7:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $35; $70 pit seats
Information: 478-301-5470, TheGrandMacon.com
Comments