Disney princesses ‘Dare to Dream’ in ice show

Two classic and two newer Disney princesses will show off their ice skating skills as Disney on Ice presents “Dare to Dream” at the Macon Coliseum.
Princess Tiana, of “The Princess and the Frog,” starts the show in New Orleans and leads the audience to Snow White’s enchanted forest, Cinderella’s kingdom and Rapunzel’s tower from “Tangled.”
Featuring songs such as “When the Saints Come Marching In,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and “Mother Knows Best,” a cast of 37 men and women bring together elements from each of the four movies to create one seamless story.
“There’s something within each of the stories … that speaks to women and girls and families around the world,” producer Nicole Feld said in a news release. “Each of these princesses is searching for what truly makes them happy. And I think that’s very reflective of what audiences are like today.”
Disney on Ice: “Dare to Dream”
When: 7 p.m. April 14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive
Cost: $18-$43
Information: maconcentreplex.org
Comments