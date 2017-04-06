Soap box derby brings high-speed fun to Macon

The Cherry Blossom Festival may have just ended, but fear not, another spring christening event rolls out this Saturday: the Magnolia Soap Box Derby! The #SecondSaturday of April transforms the steep hill of Magnolia Street, flanked by Washington Park and College Street, into a family-friendly annual celebration of creativity and competition.
Registered teams build their own homemade soapbox derby cars, select a driver, and compete to be awarded either fastest or most creative car.
“We have around 30 adult teams that have registered in our shade tree and professional divisions and 17 schools/after-school programs that will be competing in our STEM Gravity Race Challenge,” said Magnolia Soap Box Derby Chair Kristyn Boothe. “Wagon Wheel Warriors, Bragg Jam, First Baptist Church of Christ, Sell & Melton and our beloved Pop Pop are just a few of the teams that have been a staple for this event over the years.”
Last year’s event drew a crowd of about 4,500 people. However, the all-volunteer board is anticipating a larger crowd this year due to the growth of the Gravity Racing Challenge — a STEM-based initiative inviting high school students from across Middle Georgia — as well as new participation in the community from different businesses and organizations.
“This year I am most excited about the growth of our Gravity Racing Challenge. Thanks to a generous grant from the James S. and John L. Knight Foundation, we’ve been able to expand this area of the event to include 17 schools in nine different counties. Focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), this race is offered in partnership with the All American Soapbox Derby and it really brings to the racetrack to the classroom and back. These kids are the future of Magnolia Soap Box Derby,” Boothe said.
With almost 20 food vendors, there will be something for everyone, and in addition, a dozen vendors and organizations will have stations in Washington Park. DJ B3 and DJ Bruce Wonder will be providing great sounds all day and Hayiya Dance Theatre and StreetLine Drum Corp will be performing.
Children between the ages of 4 and 8 can participate in the free Big Wheel Race for pint-sized racers. Parents register kids on race day and every child gets a shirt and participation swag. Big Wheels are provided by the soap box derby.
Second Sunday concert
Round out your weekend by attending the return of Second Sunday the following day. Every second Sunday of the month, from April through October, Bragg Jam presents this signature community picnic event featuring live music, a cash bar and food available for purchase.
The 2017 concert series will kick off with a performance by Gringo Star at Coleman Hill Park starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. In addition, Bragg Jam will be announcing the first wave of bands for the Bragg Jam Concert Crawl in July.
“The start of the series always draws a level of excitement, and bringing free music to one of Macon’s most picturesque venues is a great source of pride for Bragg Jam. In addition, we can’t wait for folks to discover just a few of the many acts performing at the concert crawl,” said Second Sunday Chair J.R. Olive.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8
Where: Magnolia Street, adjacent to Washington Park, downtown Macon
Cost: Free to watch
Information: magnoliaderby.com
