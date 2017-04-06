Naan Violence with Death Panels
Friday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Naan Violence does not describe aggressive behavior toward delicious bread that is traditionally prepared in a Tandoori oven, but a self-described “freak-in transcendental free-sitar underground super-group from Memphis, Tennessee.” While you process what that may actually mean, just know that this group puts on a wonderfully trippy show that pulls far more from Sun Ra than traditional music and yes, they have a sitar player. Added bonus: Naan Violence will be performing outside in front of Fresh Produce Records (the record store on Second Street near the Cox Capitol Theatre) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for free. Full show at the music hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 9 p.m. $5.
Shehehe, Taped Fist, Oh Savannah and Choir of Babble
Saturday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Shehehe are two gals and two guys who make the kind of punk rock that might remind you of something you heard on an Epitaph Records compilation in the early ‘90s. It’s loud, it’s fast, and it doesn’t care about offending you. They’re joined by Oh Savannah, who are “five guys playing heavy stuff” from Tifton. I can’t imagine that there’s much else to do in Tifton, so they’re probably pretty good at it. Locals Taped Fist and Choir of Babble fill out the bill for an epic night of rawknroll. 9 p.m. $5.
Bearstock
Saturday at Tattnall Square Park
It would appear that Bearstock will be delivered in two installments this year. The first installment will be held in Tattnall Square Park from 1-6 p.m. The event claims to have Savannah Alday, Some Kids, Abby Henry, Nite Owl and Hindsight performing and it will be free and open to the public. The second installment will be held in Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena with DJ Mustard, Gazzo and Waka Flocka Flame, but there’s a catch: it’s free for Mercer students and each Mercer student can bring two guests for $5 each. More information about both events can be found online at mercercluster.com. The takeaway: The event in Tattnall is free and open to everyone, but if you wanna see Waka Flocka Flame, you better make friends with a Mercer student really soon. Starts at 1 p.m. Free.
Second Sunday featuring Gringo Star
Sunday on Coleman Hill
Atlanta’s Gringo Star plays the kind of pop music that’s often reminiscent of a past era. Influences ranging from doo-wop to early, reverb-laden rock crooning make their way into the band’s sound, which maximizes the effect of simple, melodic arrangements. Their guitar and piano-driven rock lies somewhere between the soft psychedelia of 1960s icons like the Animals and the Kinks and the upbeat backbeat of northern soul, and their live show is full of high-energy madness with band members often rotating instruments from song to song. The rules for Second Sunday are the same as always: Feel free to bring picnics, blankets and chairs. Grills and tents are not allowed, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. 6 p.m. Free.
Cody Jinks with Ward Davis and Colter Wall
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
One might think that a bearded man from Texas with a baritone voice and an outlaw sound would be a half-baked cliche unworthy of anyone’s attention in 2017, but with Cody Jinks, that assumption is far from the truth. Cody has been creating a buzz with his new single, “I’m Not the Devil,” which he performed on the Conan show about a month ago. If you were one of the few and the proud who caught Chris Stapleton at the Capitol right before he garnered mountains of awards and accolades, you should seriously consider giving Cody a listen. Doors at 7 p.m./Show at 8 p.m. $25-$50.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
Comments