March 29, 2017 8:53 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Analog Existence with Bogo and the Story Continues: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.

El Kartel: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Free Lance Ruckus: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Matt Pippin Duo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Stillwater: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Trey Teem and Drew Parker: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Universal Sigh and I.R.E.: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Villanova: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Saturday

Crossroads Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

DJ Shawty Slim and DJ Rhett Squirrelly: Roasted Cafe and Lounge, 442 Second St., 478-746-6914.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and more: downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Harold E. Thomas and Danger Zone: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Jacks River Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Matt Moncrief and Friends: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Rich King and Wild Horse: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Travis Denning and Friends: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Sunday

The Fabulous Boomer Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Wednesday

Tab Benoit: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Thursday

Scott Little: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

