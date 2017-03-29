Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Analog Existence with Bogo and the Story Continues: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.
El Kartel: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Free Lance Ruckus: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
Matt Pippin Duo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Stillwater: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Trey Teem and Drew Parker: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Universal Sigh and I.R.E.: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Villanova: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Saturday
Crossroads Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
DJ Shawty Slim and DJ Rhett Squirrelly: Roasted Cafe and Lounge, 442 Second St., 478-746-6914.
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell and more: downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Harold E. Thomas and Danger Zone: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Jacks River Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Matt Moncrief and Friends: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Rich King and Wild Horse: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Travis Denning and Friends: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Sunday
The Fabulous Boomer Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Wednesday
Tab Benoit: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Thursday
Scott Little: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
