Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Andy Hull and Dustin Kensrue: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Backup Planet with Jahman Brahman: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Calvin Johnson and prince gabby: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Choir of Babble: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
Matt Brantley Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Thomas Tillman: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Velcro Pygmies with Echospeed: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Saturday
Andy Bruh, Robbie Dude and Bootz & Katz: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Demun Jones: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Hollow: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.
Hugh and Lance from Broadcast 90: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Jordan Rager and Kaleigh Courson: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Radio Birds: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Sanctified Revival: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Sunday
A2Z Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Gilded Milk, Minerals and Potions: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Monday
Southern Outlaws Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Tuesday
After Hours After 6: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Wednesday
Just Friends and AJ the DJ: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Thursday
The Charlie Fog Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.
Matt Rogers: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
