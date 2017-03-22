Out & About

March 22, 2017 7:09 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Andy Hull and Dustin Kensrue: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Backup Planet with Jahman Brahman: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Calvin Johnson and prince gabby: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Choir of Babble: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Matt Brantley Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Thomas Tillman: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

The Velcro Pygmies with Echospeed: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Saturday

Andy Bruh, Robbie Dude and Bootz & Katz: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Demun Jones: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

The Hollow: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Hugh and Lance from Broadcast 90: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Jordan Rager and Kaleigh Courson: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Radio Birds: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Sanctified Revival: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Sunday

A2Z Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Gilded Milk, Minerals and Potions: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Monday

Southern Outlaws Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Tuesday

After Hours After 6: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Wednesday

Just Friends and AJ the DJ: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Thursday

The Charlie Fog Band: Central City Park, downtown Macon, cherryblossom.com.

Matt Rogers: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

