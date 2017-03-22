Andy Hull with Dustin Kensrue
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Both Dustin Kensrue and Andy Hull got their start in the music business playing for successful “indie” bands (Thrice and Manchester Orchestra, respectively) known for loud and raucous live shows. Similarly enough, both guys have continued to grow as songwriters and started projects that are decidedly more delicate. This tour brings them together on the road to showcase their “softer sides.” Don’t go into this expecting that annoying guy from Animal House whose guitar was rightfully smashed by Belushi. These guys aren’t pushovers and will demand respect and attention from the audience. The last time we saw Andy play a solo show in Macon was for Bragg Jam a few years back, when he politely told a bunch of drunks to stop talking during his acoustic set. It was magic. Doors 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $18.
Selector Dub Narcotic (Calvin Johnson) with Prince Gabby
Friday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Along with being a founding member of the bands Beat Happening, the Go Team and the Halo Benders, Calvin Johnson — who released his first record as Selector Dub Narcotic last August — is the founder of Olympia, Washington’s K Records, an early and hugely influential independent record label. He’s known for his distinctively deep voice, and with the Selector Dub Narcotic project, it’s paired with what Johnson calls a “fun dance pop record.” 9 p.m. $5.
Choir of Babble
Friday at the Thirsty Turtle
What’s the Thirsty Turtle, you ask? No, it’s not a spin on Aesop’s popular fable. It has nothing to do with that stoner turtle, Crush, from Finding Nemo — though you are getting warmer. According to owner Tim Obelgoner, “it’s going to be a nice, cool place to bring your family and feel comfortable.” It’s a new bar where The Mill used to be, only they’ve kicked out the popular drag show and made it more “inclusive.” Locals Choir of Babble will be breaking in the newly renovated space. 10 p.m. $5.
Demun Jones
Saturday at the Crazy Bull
The man calls himself Demun unironically. His last name is Jones and he’s from Jones County. He’s got a beard. He likes straw hats. He also likes throwing down. Hold on to your butts, because country is coming to town with the fury of a coupon-clipping parent hell bent on getting the last “Tickle Me Elmo” doll before lil’ Johnny’s birthday. Ride the bull and remember to not forget the actions that take place. What happens at the bull stays at the bull — hopefully. 7 p.m. $10 advance; $15 day of; $30 VIP.
11th Hour Reader’s Choice Awards
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Every year, the 11th Hour Reader’s Choice Awards is one of the most anticipated events in the community. The night highlights and celebrates Macon’s favorite businesses, restaurants and artists, and some of the best bands around provide the entertainment between awards. This year, said entertainment will be provided by Charles Davis and an “All-Star” band. Maybe they’ll do some Smash Mouth covers. There’s always a red carpet, so get there early to act like you’re famous. 7 p.m. $5; tables of six for $150.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
