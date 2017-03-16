Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
African Americana: Doughboy Pizza, 518 Cherry St., 478-254-8895.
Broadcast 90: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Daniel Lee: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
Josh Carson and Maggie Renfroe: Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St., 478-305-7703.
Opposite Box: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Saturday
Bass-O-Rama: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Jamie Davis: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Kane Brown with Bailey Bryan: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Opposite Box with Danimal Planet: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Southbound Mojo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Throttle 21: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Sunday
Conor Oberst with the Felice Brothers: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Tuesday
Parlor Walls, Little Girl, Pink Pyramids and Weatherly: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Travis Bryant: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Weston Harris Hill: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Comments