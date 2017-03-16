African Americana
Friday at Doughboy Pizza
Fake math problem alert: Pizza + killer vibes + experimentation + green dough + a surprise mini set from a secret act + no cover = Anticipation soaring higher than the days leading up to the re-release of highly caffeinated beverage Surge, known by some as the “elixir of life.” This is gonna be a pizza party for the record books, one fit for ole Saint Patrick on his day of celebration. 8 p.m. Free.
Opposite Box with Danimal Planet
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Is the opposite of a box a circle? Maybe it’s a square. A rhombus? If an opposite box exists, what does one put in such a box? These questions and more will probably not be addressed on Saturday, but feel free to ask the band about them. It could lead to some interesting dialogue in between sets of their self-penned “Belligerent Jungle Funk.” Dan is an animal with a planet named after him. He opens the show. Pass the funions and drink plenty of fluids. Black light posters optional. 10 p.m. $5.
Bass-O-Rama
Saturday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Reportedly, there’s going to be 5,000 gigawatts of bass at this thing. Remember the opening scene of “Back to the Future?” When Marty sneaks into Doc’s lab to use the gigantic speaker? It’s going to be like that. Chest-quaking, heart-stopping bass with a host of DJs, including Wet Paint, Shawty Slim, B3, Red Panda, Malicious, 3. Nigma, Swerve, Uh-Oh and Dark Shadow. Fresh Produce is bringing in a special light show for the occasion and packing the room with subwoofers. Get there early because the cover goes up at midnight. 9 p.m. $5-$10.
Conor Oberst with the Felice Brothers
Sunday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Conor Oberst joined his first band at the ripe old age of 13, and started putting out music as Bright Eyes in 1993. Since then, he’s put out records with Desaparacidos, the Mystic Valley Band and the super-group Monsters of Folk, a sort of Traveling Wilburys for the digital age. He’s even been called his generation’s Bob Dylan. He’s touring in support of his new record, “Salutations,” which is a full band re-working of his 2016 record, “Ruminations” (a solo outing). Brooklyn folkies the Felice Brothers will be joining as the opener. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $25-$30.
Parlor Walls, Little Girl, Pink Pyramids and Weatherly
Tuesday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Parlor Walls has been called “the band you hire to play while you dance around the world burning.” They’re like an angry Shaggs. Or like that time your dad took acid and tried to break out the saxophone for some Joy Division covers. It’s art-damaged, noisey post-punk in all the best ways. They’re joined by a couple of psych-pop bands out of Birmingham: Pink Pyramids, Little Girl and Weatherly. 9 p.m. $5.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
