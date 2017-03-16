Popular comedians bring Festival of Laughs tour to Macon

Saturday’s Festival of Laughs will bring nationally known comedians Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall to the Macon Coliseum.
Known for his roles in such films as “Next Friday,” “Meet the Blacks,” “The Hangover,” “Lottery Ticket” and “All about the Benjamins,” Epps started out as a stand-up comedian, getting his big break on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.”
Atlanta native Bruce Bruce got his start entertaining co-workers before taking to the stage at Atlanta’s Comedy Act Theater and then on TV in BET’s “Coast to Coast,” “Def Comedy Jam” and “Showtime at the Apollo.” He has appeared in the films “Who’s Your Caddy?”, “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector” and “XXX: State of the Union,” in addition to appearing in music videos and headlining comedy festivals around the country.
Bruce keeps “audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger than life comedic style,” according to a news release.
Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall may be best known for his late night talk show in the early 1990s and the films “Coming to America” and “Harlem Nights.” Since winning Season 5 of TV’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012, Hall has returned to performing stand-up comedy.
“When the opportunity came up for us to get the show, we jumped on it. We’re just trying to book good, quality events,” said Tyler Gambrell, director of marketing for Spectra Venue Management, which manages the Macon Coliseum. “Mike Epps has been here before, but it’s good to be able to bring artists to the area who haven’t been here before, too.”
Before the comedians take the stage inside the coliseum, radio station Blazin’ 92.3 will be hosting a Block Party from 6-8 p.m. outside. The radio station will be broadcasting live, and food and drink vendors will be on site. Admission to the block party is free, Gambrell said.
“We want to encourage people to come out early and have fun before the show even starts. It’s going to be a really fun atmosphere,” she said.
Festival of Laughs
When: 8 p.m. March 18
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive
Cost: $49.50-$78
Information: maconcentreplex.org
