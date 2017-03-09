City and Colour, Greyhounds
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
As City and Colour, Dallas Green has traversed the globe on tour, released numerous albums (most recently as You+Me with Alecia Moore, aka P!nk) and collected scores of accolades. Along the way, he’s found solace in the solitude of songwriting, viewing the process as a personal journey. But with his new record, “If I Should Before You Go,” he’s opened up to the influence of his bandmates, members associated with acts like the Black Keys, Constantines, Raconteurs and the Dead Weather. The record is a product of a two-year period of touring, so you better believe it’s going to be good live. Doors: 8 p.m./Show: 9 p.m. $35-$45.
*repeat repeat and Wray
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
East Nashville’s *repeat repeat earned the description of “Dick Dale’s snot-nose grandkids” by blasting out their own brand of surf-rock-candy-flower pop that demands your attention. Check out their track “12345678,” and tell me you don’t want to drive to the nearest body of water with a playlist of Ventures and Phil Spector deep cuts blaring through the wind of a moonlit night. They’re joined by Wray, who churns out songs in the vein of Kraut greats like NEU! and Can. 10 pm. $5.
Alanna Royale and Lulu the Giant
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Alanna Royale claims to combine “the best elements of rock, pop, funk and soul.” Seems these days that statement can be taken to mean anything that vaguely sounds like the Alabama Shakes or is indebted to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” record. It’s all of America on one stage. It’s black. It’s white. It’s out of Nashville, the melting pot for a new brand of Americana. Mike Grimes, owner of the venerable Grimey’s in the city, calls them the “next big thing.” 10 p.m. $5.
Wintervention: Electric Dance Party
Saturday on Poplar Street
It seems that winter has ceased to exist in this part of the world, but that’s not stopping Main Street Macon from throwing a party. This one is on the block of Poplar Street that runs from Fifth to Sixth streets — the railroad tunnel, that is. That’s the perfect place for a street party in our book. It’s family-friendly and touted as an “interactive art experience,” which includes neon face-painting, a bike decorating station, and a glow in the dark bike parade led by Bike Walk Macon. Oh, and there will be dancing as well. Take it on down to Electric Avenue. 6 p.m. Free.
Viking Moses, Scotty Lingelbach and Atria
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Viking Moses is Brendon Massei, who relies upon melodies to draw in listeners and oblige them to stay. His songs are strongly lyrical and contain elements of pop, soul and Americana, all tied together through Massei’s pulsing guitar and robust voice, which ebbs from delicate whispers to throaty howls. He’s been cutting a path on the road as a musician since he was 14, and has helped plenty of fellow musicians — like Deer Tick, the Dirty Projectors and Scout Niblett —get their start as touring musicians. Locals Scotty Lingelbach and Atria open. 8 p.m. $5.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
