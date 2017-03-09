Record-setting Globetrotters return to Macon

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters return Friday night to the Macon Coliseum.
In November, the basketball superstars broke a single-day total of nine Guinness World Records, including two made by Globetrotters showman Big Easy Lofton: the longest basketball hook shot and the longest blindfolded basketball hook shot.
“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” Lofton said in a news release. “We have been training hard, so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”
On their current tour, the Globetrotters are introducing a 4-point line, “located 30 feet from the basket — 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the NBA’s current 3-point line,” the release said.
Harlem Globetrotters
When: 7 p.m. March 10
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive
Cost: $25.50 and up
Information: harlemglobetrotters.com
