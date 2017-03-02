Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
BlueSkyBlue, Pamela Bowman, Interchange and Neubreed, and David Cole and the Daymakers: Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St., 478-746-9191.
Chris Bartlett: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Craig Campbell with Gannon Adams: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Gravy with Travers Brothership: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Hugh, Chris and Lewis: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
The Marcus King Band: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Widow Pills with Megan Jean and the KFB: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Yester Daze Rock: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Saturday
2 Finger Jester: Buffington’s, 120 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville, 478-414-1975.
A2Z Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Cory Branan with the Head: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Elizabeth Cook with the Bottle Rockets: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Matt Rogers: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Swain and the Highway Souls: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Yester Daze Rock: the Dawghouse, 634 Shurling Drive, 478-750-9050.
Sunday
Toranavox with the Story Continues and Subutech: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Monday
Throbbing Chakra with Stuffed Animal and Follicies: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Luke Combs and Josh Phillips: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Scott Little: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
