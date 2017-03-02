Out & About

March 2, 2017 7:00 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

BlueSkyBlue, Pamela Bowman, Interchange and Neubreed, and David Cole and the Daymakers: Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St., 478-746-9191.

Chris Bartlett: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Craig Campbell with Gannon Adams: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Gravy with Travers Brothership: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Hugh, Chris and Lewis: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

The Marcus King Band: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Widow Pills with Megan Jean and the KFB: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Yester Daze Rock: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Saturday

2 Finger Jester: Buffington’s, 120 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville, 478-414-1975.

A2Z Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Cory Branan with the Head: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Elizabeth Cook with the Bottle Rockets: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Matt Rogers: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Swain and the Highway Souls: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Yester Daze Rock: the Dawghouse, 634 Shurling Drive, 478-750-9050.

Sunday

Toranavox with the Story Continues and Subutech: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Monday

Throbbing Chakra with Stuffed Animal and Follicies: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Luke Combs and Josh Phillips: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Scott Little: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

