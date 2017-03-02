‘Home of Southern Rock’ celebrates 46 years

Celebrating 46 years in business with a series of events, Grant’s Lounge “is the type of place that brings people together through music,” Edward Grant Jr. said.
Every Friday at 5 p.m., Rock Candy Tours begin at the Rookery and end at Grant’s Lounge, and after tonight’s tour, four different genres of music will be presented on the two stages at Grant’s, starting with country music at 7 p.m. from Blue Sky Blue, featuring Mercer University professor Andy Silver. Blues singer Pamela Bowman, of Augusta, goes on at 8 p.m.
“At 10:30 p.m. we have David Cole, who was one of the musicians who played with the Almost Brothers, a group of roadies with the Allmans who did their sound checks. And upstairs at 11 p.m. is Interchange, three female vocalists performing R&B dance music. It’s a pretty full night,” Grant said, adding that the event benefits the Mentors Project of Bibb County.
The $35 tickets are available in advance and at the door.
Johnny Hollingshed Jr., who hosts jam sessions at Grant’s on Sundays and Wednesdays, will lead a workshop for kids ages 10-18 from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed at 7 p.m. by a performance from the workshop participants. The workshop and performance are both free.
“We’re going to take some kids and illuminate them about the history of Grant’s Lounge and Southern rock and all genres of music. Then we’re going to get them together — a group of strangers — to make music together, to understand how music is the universal language,” Hollingshed said. “It’s the young folks who have to carry on the tradition of music.”
The tradition of music at Grant’s Lounge began in 1971, when Edward Grant Sr. opened the club with “an atmosphere in which people from all walks of life would feel safe, comfortable and welcome,” according to their website. However, that first night, “My dad, Maintland Webb and I were the only blacks in the lounge,” Edward Grant Jr. said.
More than 100 rock and jazz bands would take the stage within the next five years, and Grant’s became known as a place where artists of all kinds, including many from nearby Capricorn Records, might get their big break. Artists such as the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels, the Marshall Tucker Band, Wet Willie and Tom Petty have played at Grant’s Lounge, which became known as “the Original Home of Southern Rock.”
“Back then, we didn’t know those artists were going to be famous,” Edward Grant Jr. said. “We felt like there was something special going on with the people that were going through and their level of talent. They were good times full of happy music.”
And the happiness continues today, said Cheryl Louder, Grant’s sister, whom he calls “the right hand of Dad for 40 years of the business.”
“People are always so glad to be here, hugging each other and smiling. It’s just fun, and people enjoy the mingling,” she said. Her brother agreed: “Grant’s belongs to the people, not Cheryl and I, and the people are those who love music and love Southern rock.”
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Friday: Rock Candy Music Tour at 5 p.m. Music from Blue Sky Blue at 7 p.m., Pamela Bowman at 8 p.m. and David Cole at 10:30 p.m. $35 in advance.
Saturday: Workshop for kids ages 10-18 from 3-6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by a performance. Both are free.
Where: Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St.
Information: 478-746-9191
