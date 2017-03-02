Megan Jean and the KFB with Widow Pills
Friday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Megan Jean and the KFB describe their sound as a “a demented blend of Americana, punk, dance and the avant-garde ... a metal band, if it was 1927.” This duo, who also happen to be married, have spent the past several years living on the road with their dog — the equally famous Arriba McIntyre — passionately bringing their sound to the masses wherever the road may lead them. This isn’t their first time in Macon, but it has been a long time since their last visit. Local rabble rousers Widow Pills are coming out swinging with some new tunes from their upcoming record. In short, this is gonna be the best $5 investment you’ve made in a long time. 9 p.m. $5.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary Celebration
Friday at Grant’s Lounge
The 46th anniversary of Grant’s Lounge — the iconic dive on Poplar Street that acted as both the Cheers of Southern rock and a performance space during the Capricorn Records days — spreads out over several days. Friday night boasts two stages (one upstairs and one downstairs) with four bands, all but guaranteeing a night of music fit for such an occasion. Bust out some dancing shoes and leave room for some fish and grits, because few things go better with Southern music than a hot plate of fish and grits. 7 p.m. $35.
Cory Branan with the Head
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
The last time Cory Branan came through Macon was opening for Lucero at the Cox Capitol Theatre back in October. Cory returns on a tour supporting his newest record, “Adios,” a record that features Amanda Shires, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, and Robbie Crowell of Deer Tick. His music has been lauded by Rolling Stone, NPR’s All Things Considered, Noisey, Wall Street Journal, Paste Magazine, Oxford American, Consequence of Sound and Southern Living. If you dig Americana and/or rock ‘n’ roll music, this is a must-see show. Atlanta’s the Head opens, so get there early. 10 p.m. $5.
Elizabeth Cook with the Bottle Rockets
Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Elizabeth Cook, a “a Grand Ole Opry regular, SiriusXM Outlaw Country hostess and David Letterman favorite,” comes to the stage at the Cox Capitol Theatre in support of her new record, “Exodus of Venus.” Cook notes that her latest release is a departure from her previous record, the critically acclaimed “Welder,” stating it’s “a bill of rights, and a testimony for those good girls who got away with more than they should have.” The Bottle Rockets fill out the bill in a big way. These guys got started in the early ‘90s playing with and collaborating with bands like Uncle Tupelo, a band that would eventually split and become Son Volt and Wilco. If you dig any of the aforementioned bands but don’t know the Bottle Rockets, get out your Googler, check ‘em out, and go to the show. These guys are the real deal. Doors 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $15-$18.
Toranavox with the Story Continues and Subutech
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Three bands for five bucks should be enough for some people to get off the couch and see some music. Brooklyn’s Toranavox are fast and furious, blending metal and punk rock in a way that demands your attention and may inspire some rowdiness. Local punk heroes the Story Continues have come a long way since their humble beginnings behind a pizza joint back in 2015 and they continue to prove their dedication to their craft. Augusta’s Subutech fills out the bill with their spastic and gloriously experimental take on math rock. 9 p.m. $5.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
