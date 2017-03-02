Renovated Rosa Jackson Community Center has more to offer

Recreation has benefited quite a bit from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in Macon-Bibb County. The funding used to improve and renovate a select few of our recreation centers has helped the administrative staffs engage with businesses, individuals and organizations to invest their time by enhancing programming at the centers.
During the beginning of February, a group of residents interested in providing programs at Rosa Jackson Community Center, at 1211 Maynard St., were given a tour of the renovated facility. We were all impressed with how everything in the old center was duplicated and enhanced with a modern appeal and annexed to the original side.
Of course, some of the additions — like the fitness center and its equipment, a state-of-art culinary kitchen, a game room and a recording studio — did not exist in the former Rosa Jackson Community Center. These different aspects offer more options than typical recreational activities like basketball.
On Feb. 18, the Rosa Jackson Community Center had a grand opening event where vendors, who will partner on a regular basis with the center, set up tables to present their ideas, products and services. The presentations ranged from organizations helping teenagers find summer work to health care for seniors.
The Rosa Jackson Community Center has so much more to offer to the community because of the improvements. Many inner city children are not exposed to sports such as volleyball. A spring break youth camp at the center will consist of teaching young people about volleyball and will include other workshops like the Juvenile Wordsmiths’ literary arts program, which will help students improve reading, speaking and writing skills.
The center’s spring break youth camp will take place March 27-Feb. 3. The camp will begin at 7:30 a.m. each morning, and there will be many other activities provided for children.
For information about the center, contact Kendra A. Moore at kmoore@maconbibb.us or 478-447-2792.
To register your child for the center’s spring break youth camp, contact Shanna Johnson at scjohnson@maconbibb.us.
Yolanda “Y-O” Latimore is founder of Poetic Peace Arts and director of Like Water Publicity, a media and booking agency, and a member of the Macon Arts Alliance board. Contact her at ylatimore@gmail.com.
