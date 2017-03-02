Fairytale Ball coming to Blacksmith Shop

Rooms from the Heart will hold its seventh annual Fairytale Ball fundraiser Saturday at the Blacksmith Shop.
The group is an all-volunteer organization that transforms the rooms of critically ill children into the fantasy lands of their dreams. All proceeds from the event will go toward the supplies and services needed to transform the rooms.
Rooms from the Heart has partnered with Princesses with a Purpose to bring characters like Cinderella and Prince Charming, Anna and Elsa, and Spiderman to the event. There also will be a ballroom, a beauty salon, a pirate ship and games where children can win prizes.
Jan Sikas began volunteering with Rooms from the Heart about 10 years ago.
“It really is a lot of fun and I don’t know that you can really put an age on it,” she said.
The fundraiser is expected to have 300 people in attendance and to raise $15,000 through ticket sales, donations and the help of sponsors.
Fairytale Ball
When: 5-8 p.m. March 4
Where: Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St.
Cost: $35
Information: 478-737-2736, roomsfromtheheart.org
